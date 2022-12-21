Read full article on original website
Let's say goodbye to last week's wind chills
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — We are finally catching a break from the arctic blast but might still catch some ice on the roads for New Year's Day. Wind chill values to the west are returning to what is more common around Siouxland this time of year. Temperatures will be...
Consignment shops and thrift stores see influx of donations, sales after the holiday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As many families make room for new items and gifts after Christmas, many consignment and thrift shops are seeing an influx of donations and boxes through their doors. It is out with the old, and in with the new. That's what lots of people in...
Gas prices remain steady in Iowa, averaging $2.87 per gallon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have been holding steady, rising just one cent per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 40.4 cents per gallon...
Top Sports Moments of 2022: #10 South Dakota's Sweet 16 run
VERMILLION, SD — Siouxland Sports presents the Top 10 Sports Moments of 2022, kicking off with #10 - the South Dakota women's basketball team advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. In March the Lady Coyotes caught fire at the right time, earning the program's first-ever appearance...
Florida businesses try 4-day workweek
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. WEAR checked with some businesses in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At...
