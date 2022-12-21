Read full article on original website
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
Several areas under boil water advisory
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a cross-country fentanyl trafficking network.
Water, gas outages across East Feliciana left many residents high and dry this Christmas weekend
A wave of water outages left many without necessities on Christmas weekend. On Monday, households across East Feliciana, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes are still dealing with the effects of not having running water. As a slow drip on Friday gradually moved to no running water by Sunday afternoon, families like...
Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy
‘Working on putting a team here’: Announcement of full-time hockey team in BR could come soon. The sellout for the next hockey match is good news for the city’s chances of bringing a hockey team back to Baton Rouge permanently next season. New La. carbon monoxide detector law...
Clinton teen accused of driving at 130 miles per hour during interstate chase with State Police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase on the interstate on the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to stop a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Braylen George, 19, of Clinton, according to arrest documents. George was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour on I-10 West around lunchtime and refused to stop when asked by the trooper.
New Iberia Police search for dangerous suspect of second-degree murder
The New Iberia Police Department is currently looking for a murder suspect.
'Serial robber' arrested after string of armed robberies at BR businesses
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of five armed robberies throughout the capital area. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Kevin Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday. Johnson is accused of committing multiple armed robberies that began on Nov. 20. Johnson is accused of having robbed Dollar General on...
Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday
BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
Firefighter treated following massive fire in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A firefighter was treated following a massive fire at a home on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Island Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw huge flames pouring from the roof....
Assumption Parish Sheriff: Drug dealer arrested after chase, traffic stop
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Maison Garret Rivere, 32, of Napoleonville, was arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop near Paincourtville, according to a news release from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The stop was initiated after a deputy with the APSO reportedly saw a vehicle driven...
One killed, one arrested in Gonzales car crash
Yesterday, Dec. 26, Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a two- vehicle crash.
Three grazed by gunfire in Opelousas drive-by shooting
The Opelousas Police Department is currently on the scene of a drive-by shooting.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Local NAACP doubts pastor's version of his Jan. 6 involvement
The local chapter of the civil rights group is calling on the pastor, his church and the church school to release all videos they have of his activities at the Capitol on January 6.
