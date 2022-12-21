ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionness
6d ago

What is wrong with some people? How could anybody do that to such a beautiful fur baby. Thank God for an angel.

Maria Centeno
6d ago

Thank you for saving this adorable sweet kitty! Animal abusers go straight to HELL

Old n Gray
6d ago

Just a Beautiful little creature. Thank you to the refuse worker who found that baby ❤️❤️

