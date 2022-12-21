Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Hits U.S. Hard/Renville Co “Emergency Convoys” Rescue Motorists
(Various) Nearly 50 deaths around the country are blamed on days of severe winter storms and extreme cold…at least 27 of those dead are in Western New York, where blizzard conditions persisted for days, knocking out power and heat for thousands. Gov. Kathy Hochul calls it the blizzard of...
MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on all state and federal highways in Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties in west central Minnesota. Visibility has improved in these areas; however, there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are partially snow and ice covered. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
Snowy Christmas Day in Minnesota: Where and how much?
Snow will spread into Minnesota from the Dakotas on Christmas Day and deliver a plowable snowfall for parts of the state, with the bulk of the flakes flying during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. "Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern MN this afternoon and evening....
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM THIS EVENING
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind. chills near 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
How do the roads look in Minnesota Friday morning?
A blizzard has hit Minnesota, with I-90, Hwy. 60 and most major state and county highways shutting down in a vast area of south-central and southwestern Minnesota Thursday evening. So what's the situation on Friday morning? The south and southwest remains closed down, but roads remain passable a little further...
Officials say roads and highways are still slippery and dangerous, and they mean it
The snow and ice are still clinging to roadways in the bitter cold in Minnesota, and with the wind blowing visibility is almost zero in some areas with several roads closed
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
State highway closures and no travel advisories continue overnight in southcentral and southwest Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns motorists that state highway closures and no travel advisories in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to continue overnight and into Saturday. Most state highways including I-90 in southcentral and southwest Minnesota remain closed, and additional highways will close tonight....
MnDOT cameras capture some of the 500+ crashes, spinouts on Minnesota roads Wednesday
More than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes were reported on Minnesota roads as heavy snow struck on Wednesday. More than 7 inches of snow fell over the course of the day at MSP Airport, which as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday is the highest amount reported anywhere in Minnesota from Wednesday.
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
NDDOT talks about current North Dakota road conditions
Even with below-zero temperatures, the DOT anticipates no road closures over the weekend.
Hundreds of crashes reported around the state due to slippery roads
(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting over 200 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes yesterday morning. (Friday) Officials say that's just from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. People were injured in ten of those crashes, but no one has reportedly died. The Department of Transportation says most of the state's highways were covered in snow, but they're working to clear the roadways with treated salt.
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota
As expected, the National Weather Service has issued blizzard and winter storm warnings across Minnesota – including the Twin Cities – ahead of a potent system that will plow through the region Wednesday through Friday. 5-8 inches of snow Wednesday. Lull in severe winter weather Wednesday night. Strong...
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
