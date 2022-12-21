ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

kduz.com

Winter Storm Hits U.S. Hard/Renville Co “Emergency Convoys” Rescue Motorists

(Various) Nearly 50 deaths around the country are blamed on days of severe winter storms and extreme cold…at least 27 of those dead are in Western New York, where blizzard conditions persisted for days, knocking out power and heat for thousands. Gov. Kathy Hochul calls it the blizzard of...
voiceofalexandria.com

MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on all state and federal highways in Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties in west central Minnesota. Visibility has improved in these areas; however, there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are partially snow and ice covered. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
Bring Me The News

How do the roads look in Minnesota Friday morning?

A blizzard has hit Minnesota, with I-90, Hwy. 60 and most major state and county highways shutting down in a vast area of south-central and southwestern Minnesota Thursday evening. So what's the situation on Friday morning? The south and southwest remains closed down, but roads remain passable a little further...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

State highway closures and no travel advisories continue overnight in southcentral and southwest Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns motorists that state highway closures and no travel advisories in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to continue overnight and into Saturday. Most state highways including I-90 in southcentral and southwest Minnesota remain closed, and additional highways will close tonight....
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES

MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hundreds of crashes reported around the state due to slippery roads

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting over 200 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes yesterday morning. (Friday) Officials say that's just from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. People were injured in ten of those crashes, but no one has reportedly died. The Department of Transportation says most of the state's highways were covered in snow, but they're working to clear the roadways with treated salt.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
IOWA STATE
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND

