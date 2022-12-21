ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Beth El announces 90s themed Hanukkah Happenings celebration

By Jatyra Marsh
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Temple Beth El in Rochester is celebrating Hanukkah today by having a community-wide party.

The party is 90’s themed and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with candle lighting and consist of dinner, drinks, games, and activities. It’s been three years since those at the synagogue have been able to fully come together to celebrate.

The first candle is lit, and Hanukkah begins

Debbie Zeger, Executive Director, shares how she feels about being able to come together to celebrate this year.

“It’s something we’ve learned not to take for granted. We used to take for granted that we could just come together and then you can’t anymore. It’s nice to be able to come together. Safely, but come together,” Zeger said.

The lights are open to the public and free of charge and will include a drink and snack of the night.

The party is also open to the public, but registration is required. For more information on registration costs and events for the rest of the week, you can find the link on their website tberochester.org

