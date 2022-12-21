Read full article on original website
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022
College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Inside 247Sports Composite four-star ATH Boo Carter's top five schools
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd Top247 athlete Boo Carter announced his top five schools during Tuesday’s SuperMax Midwest Invitational inside Ford Field put on by Sound Mind Sound Body. The talented two-way standout tells 247Sports in “no order, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado” are the programs that have caught his...
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Tennessee in top five
One of the nation's top wide receivers celebrated Christmas by announcing his top college choices. Five-star Class of 2024 wide receiver/athlete Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla., released his current top five Sunday night in posts on his social-media accounts, revealing that Tennessee is one of the top schools he's considering.
Outgoing Tennessee RB announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has determined where he will continue his playing career. Justin Williams-Thomas, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month following his freshman season for the Vols, announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he has committed to Stanford. The Cardinal have a new coach after hiring Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw, who stepped down after the 2022 season.
Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas
The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where Georgia's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Georgia’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier last week. A pair of five-stars in Vic Burley and Caleb Downs headline the state's top prospects.
College basketball rankings: Miami soars in AP Top 25, Duke tumbles after ugly Wake Forest loss
The top of the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll for Week 8 needed some reshuffling after Miami handed then-No. 6 Virginia its second loss in a row on Tuesday. Jim Larrañaga and the 'Canes proved they are for real, and a scuffling Virginia will head back to the drawing board.
Sam Hartman transfer portal media reaction: Notre Dame being reported as likely destination for Wake Forest QB
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the NCAA transfer portal, which makes him one of the top-end players available during the 2023 cycle approaching the new year. Notre Dame is the reported frontrunner for Hartman, who would make the Fighting Irish a potential national title contender next fall. Hartman threw...
Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl
Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
Buffaloes pick up second early pledge for 2024, Omar White commits to Colorado
The flood of Colorado commitments has spilled over into Boxing Day, with 2024 recruit Omar White announcing his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound White is a defensive lineman from Leesburg (Ga.) Valdosta. As is quickly becoming the custom with Colorado recruiting under new head coach...
Key defender returning to Tennessee, aiming to finish degree
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Several college football players have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and several others remain on the fence regarding that matter. And, frankly, many of those players aren’t as good as Omari Thomas. But Thomas — a junior defensive lineman at Tennessee...
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
PHOTOS: Vols' Tuesday practice in Miami, Part Two
MIAMI SHORES, Florida — The Tennessee football team continued preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl with a late Tuesday morning practice at Barry University, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells,...
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
247Sports
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach
Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
247Sports
