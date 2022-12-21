ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. The incident appears to have happened within the last several days. 9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, December 27. Updated: 7 hours ago. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain

Police said Crime Prevention District’s License Plate Readers helped detectives collect evidence that placed the suspect in the area of each robbery. Man faces arson, attempted murder charges after Walmart fire on Christmas Eve. Updated: 27 minutes ago. The Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal said an arrest has...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, December 27

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. The incident appears to have happened within the last several days. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 7 hours ago. Flights headed to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

113 migrants rescued off of north African coast

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. The incident appears to have happened within the last several days. 9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, December 27. Updated: 7 hours ago. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

SMART LIVING: Dos and don’ts of asking for a raise

‘Working on putting a team here’: Announcement of full-time hockey team in BR could come soon. The sellout for the next hockey match is good news for the city’s chances of bringing a hockey team back to Baton Rouge permanently next season. New La. carbon monoxide detector law...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy

‘Working on putting a team here’: Announcement of full-time hockey team in BR could come soon. The sellout for the next hockey match is good news for the city’s chances of bringing a hockey team back to Baton Rouge permanently next season. New La. carbon monoxide detector law...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy