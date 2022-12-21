Read full article on original website
Massive winter storm freezes U.S. and strands travelers
The extreme winter storm and Arctic outbreak hammering swaths of North America have left many parts of the U.S. facing frigid temperatures and travel nightmares. The big picture: Much of the country woke up on Christmas Eve to cold temperatures, power outages, travel delays, and dangerous — even deadly — weather conditions.
Here's how many flights have been delayed, canceled by the bomb cyclone
Flight delays and cancellations disrupted thousands of travelers Thursday as a major winter storm unleashed wicked weather across the U.S. The latest: As of 9:30 pm ET Thursday, FlightAware reported at least 9,431 delays and at least 2,430 cancellations for flights into, within and out of the country, setting the stage for a chaotic holiday travel period for millions.
Buffalo blizzard death toll exceeds 30 as storm preparation questioned
The death toll from the Buffalo blizzard over Christmas weekend rose to 31 Tuesday, according to numbers from Erie County's chief executive. Why it matters: The toll makes this the deadliest lake effect snowstorm on record and the most lethal blizzard in Buffalo since at least 1950. It calls into question how a city so used to snow could be endangered to such an extent.
USDOT looking into Southwest Airlines over 'disproportionate' number of storm flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation called the rate of cancellations by Southwest Airlines "disproportionate and unacceptable."
President Zelensky's historic visit to Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine over 300 days ago. Zelensky met with Biden and spoke to a joint session of Congress. Plus, a look back at the year in tech. And, the story of a life-changing...
Travelers vow to never fly Southwest Airlines again after massive cancellations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport are frustrated after a wave of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations.It does not take long to find stranded Southwest Airlines passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport."It's been a nightmare," said Daniel Ramos of Arizona on Tuesday.Daniel and Michelle Ramos vacationed in New York City and their flight home got canceled. They found a flight in Pittsburgh, got a rental car, and then another cancelation. They are stuck in Pittsburgh until New Year's Eve."We can't get on a flight until Saturday morning, for a whopping $3,300 because we have to fly first class," Daniel Ramos...
Sprawling winter storm continues record-breaking march across the U.S.
A winter storm of unrivaled scope is affecting the vast majority of the continental U.S. Friday, as damaging winds ramp up from the Midwest to the Southeast, downing trees and power lines amid unusually frigid conditions. Threat level: Disruptions to holiday travel and threats to life will continue into Saturday...
Southwest Airlines slammed by another day of cancellations
Southwest Airlines was responsible for the bulk of flight cancellations and delays again on Tuesday, signaling that the airline's recent troubles aren't parking at the gate just yet. The latest: Southwest accounted for 2,685 of the nearly 3,185 canceled U.S. flights as of 10:20 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to FlightAware.
Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike
NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
In photos: Winter storm blankets much of U.S. ahead of holidays
Extreme winter weather has overtaken much of the U.S. just days before Christmas. The big picture: Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory, the National Weather Service said in a Thursday night update. Heavy snowfall with...
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' home on Christmas Eve
From the southern border arrived on buses outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Eve during freezing temperatures, various media outlets report. The big picture: Washington, D.C. declared a public emergency in September in response to Texas, Arizona and other states sending thousands of migrants...
Biden approves New York emergency declaration over "blizzard of the century"
President Biden approved New York's emergency declaration request in response to the destructive winter storm that's claimed at least 28 lives in the state's west, the White House said Monday night. Threat level: Winter storm warnings were in effect until 1pm Tuesday for New York's Jefferson and Lewis counties, where...
Arizona agrees to remove border wall of shipping containers
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) will take down a barrier of double-stacked shipping containers along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border after reaching an agreement with the federal government. Driving the news: Arizona agreed to halt erecting any more containers along the border and will remove existing containers by Jan. 4,...
Professor warns about chatbot cheating: "Expect a flood"
Darren Hick, a philosophy professor at Furman University in Greenville, S.C., warns in an eye-opening Facebook post that cheating using the new OpenAI chatbot, ChatGPT, can be tough to catch:. "ChatGPT responds in seconds with a response that looks like it was written by a human — moreover, a human...
Volunteers spring into action after migrants left outside Harris' home
Claudia Tristán, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, spent the wee hours of Sunday helping feed 140 migrants who were left by the roadside on Christmas Eve outside Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence, the Naval Observatory. The big picture: Tristán and other advocates said the...
Mega Millions drawing Tuesday has $565 million jackpot
The second-biggest Mega Millions jackpot of 2022 — and sixth-largest in the game’s 20-year history — is up for grabs Tuesday. Driving the news: The lottery jackpot for the Dec. 27 drawing is an estimated $565 million with a cash option of approximately $293.6 million cash, Mega Millions said in a statement.
Florida named fastest-growing state in the country by Census
People have been flocking to Florida in 2022, which saw the fastest growth compared to any other state over the last year, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: This is the first time Florida has been named the fastest-growing state since 1957. The...
Transportation Department to review Southwest's mass flight cancellations
Thousands more flights were canceled on Monday as the effects of winter storms and operational challenges continued to impact holiday travel. The big picture: The Department of Transportation tweeted that it would look into the actions of Souhwest, which accounted for a large amount of the more than 3,90s flight cancelations and 8,200-plus delays within, into or out of the U.S. as of late Monday, per FlightAware data.
Flight cancelations continue into Christmas Day
U.S. air travel continues to be snarled on Christmas Day, even as the massive winter storm system has moved on. By the numbers: More than 1,700 flights within, to or from the U.S. have been canceled as of 1:40 pm ET, according to FlightAware. More than 4,000 other such flights...
Deadly "once-in-a-lifetime storm" pummels Buffalo
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history has claimed the lives of at least 14 people and brought dangerous winter weather to upstate New York. The latest: At least 13 people died in Eerie County, per a statement from Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz, who noted that some 12,200 customers, mostly in Buffalo, were still without power in the county late Sunday, down from 26,404 earlier in the day.
