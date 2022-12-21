NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say six people were found dead after an early morning fire in an eastern Ohio home. Fire crews were called to the house in the village of Newcomerstown at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Six victims were removed from the structure, the Tuscarawas County coroner’s office said Monday afternoon. No details about the victims were immediately released pending notification of relatives.

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO