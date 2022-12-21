Read full article on original website
East Side car chase ends with one person arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in custody Tuesday after an early morning car chase through the East Side. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a call about a domestic situation at around 5:30 a.m. in Hamilton Township. Deputies located a suspect driving a black GMC at a gas […]
Stolen car report leads Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to make two arrests in Scio
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson and Casey Lanham. Johnson and Lanham were arrested Tuesday morning on numerous charges in the village of Scio. The arrests were the result of a joint operation between the Steubenville Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Ohio State Fire Marshal investigating Newcomerstown fire that killed 6 people
The Ohio State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating after a raging fire took the lives of a family of six in Tuscarawas County.
stnonline.com
Ohio School Bus Involved in a Crash
The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash on the Maysville Pike, reported Whiz News. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Maysville Local school bus was traveling on US 22 on Monday at 8:15 a.m., when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle.
barbertonherald.com
Suspect killed in Downtown Barberton
Barberton Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are trying to sort out a lethal shooting Downtown. Police say that an officer shot a suspect near the 500 block of West Hopocan Avenue at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 26. Zachary D. Zoran, 34, of Akron was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his wound.
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed by police
It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect faces kidnapping, felony battery charges
The family met with the woman who found Kason, who was given a $10,000 reward for her role in finding him.
whbc.com
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
wtuz.com
Previous Tuscarawas County Sheriff Passes
Harold McKimmie served as Sheriff for Tuscarawas County and he passed away Christmas day at 93 years old. The retired law enforcement official had a career spanning 46 years between the State Highway Patrol, from 1967 until 1982, and then the Sheriff’s Office, from 1985 to 2000. Current Sheriff,...
WHIZ
Official: 6 found dead after early morning Ohio house fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say six people were found dead after an early morning fire in an eastern Ohio home. Fire crews were called to the house in the village of Newcomerstown at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Six victims were removed from the structure, the Tuscarawas County coroner’s office said Monday afternoon. No details about the victims were immediately released pending notification of relatives.
whbc.com
CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
whbc.com
High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
ashlandsource.com
Pre-Christmas homicide in Shiloh under investigation
SHILOH — Authorities are investigating an alleged homicide that happened sometime before Christmas in Shiloh. Terrence Hamman, 76, was found dead in his bed in his 16 Rear Mechanic St. home on Dec. 24 by a sheriff’s deputy, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
WHIZ
Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022
With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.
‘They were angels’: Neighbors mourn Ohio family of 6 killed in house fire
Neighbors, relatives and the entire community are mourning the loss of what appears to be a mother, father and four little girls.
Passersby rescue driver from car impaled by guardrail during crash
The heroic actions of several people helped save the life of a motorist on Christmas Eve after a car in Stark County was impaled by a guardrail in a crash.
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
