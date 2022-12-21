ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

GoFundMe fundraiser for postal worker seriously injured during snow storm

KENT COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Call it a Christmas miracle if you will. But just a couple of days before Christmas, postal worker Dora Schweiger was out on her route in Kent County on M-57 near Shaner Avenue in Courtland Township northeast of Grand Rapids when she was involved in a head-on crash with a semitruck.
KENT COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Lucinda “Cindy” Arenas

“Where there is deep grief, there was great love”. There are no words and there are so many words as we announce the passing of Lucinda (Cindy) Kay Arenas of Holland, Michigan. She passed away unexpectedly at age 73 on Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Cindy...
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Two Critically Hurt in Robinson Twp. Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 25, 2022) – Two persons were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning between Allendale and Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 120th Avenue near Winans Street at 11:40 AM. That was where a northbound SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Robinson Township man, was going “at a speed greater than he was able to control his vehicle,” Dill said in a department statement. The SUV spun sideways and into the path of a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old Spring Lake man, who couldn’t avoid colliding with the SUV on its passenger door side..
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI
927thevan.com

Jack Wendall Bouman

Jack W. Bouman, 80, of Holland, Michigan, passed away on December 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 31, 1942, in Holland, Michigan, to Alvin and Hazel (Brower) Bouman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Paul Bouman; and his sister, Judy Versendaal.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Salvador Gutierrez

Salvador Gutierrez, age 95 passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. Mr. Gutierrez was born in D’Hanis, Texas on December 21, 1927. He was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Holland and St. Ambrose in Delton, MI. Preceding him in death were his wife, Cruz;...
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Faye Van Kampen

Faye Van Kampen, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 85. Born May 20, 1937, in Graafschap, Michigan to Clarence and Johanna Volkers, Faye was the oldest of six siblings....
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Rosemary Jane Green

Rosemary Jane Green, age 87, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Rosemary enjoyed quilting and sewing and made many special quilts for her family. She. enjoyed playing cards each week and was active in the Red Hat Society. Rosemary is. remembered fondly by family and friends for the joy...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy