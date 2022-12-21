(Fargo, ND) -- Snowy weather over the past several days caused issues for air travelers at Fargo's Hector International Airport. "We weren't immune to it. We had a number of flights that were canceled last week and of course a number that were significantly delayed and or then later canceled because of various reasons whether it was the rate of snowfall, like on Christmas day which I think turned out to be one of the busier days of the year for us. You know it was snowing at a rate that they couldn't de-ice near the gate area. They had to be escorted out towards the end of the airfield," said Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein.

