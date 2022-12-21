Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
kvrr.com
Hankinson Man Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slides Into Path of Oncoming Train
HANKINSON, N.D. (KVRR) — A Hankinson, North Dakota man escapes injury after his vehicle slides into the path of an oncoming Canadian Pacific train. It happened on the afternoon of Christmas Eve at 91st Street and 166 1/2 Avenue in Hankinson. 67-year-old Dean Prochnow was not hurt but his...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
valleynewslive.com
Fire breaks out at a Moorhead townhome
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were called to the Belsley Townhomes in the 3000 block of 14th Street S in Moorhead, just behind the Moorhead Area Public Schools Operation Center, Christmas night. According to dispatch audio, firefighters found a fire coming from a furnace with flames spreading...
valleynewslive.com
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A family member of 15 year-old Hallie Carlson tells Valley News Live that she was found safe in Detroit Lakes in the evening of December 26. Carlson left her home early Christmas morning. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie...
voiceofalexandria.com
Wind Chill Advisory in effect for early Monday for parts of west central MN
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota through 12 p.m. on Monday. This includes the cities of Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Detroit Lakes. Officials say that wind chills of 25 to 40 below are expected....
kfgo.com
Christmas night fire damages Moorhead townhome, displaces family
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Fire damaged a Moorhead home Christmas night. Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the Belsley Townhomes. A fire department spokesman said the fire started in the attic of one townhouse. Crews spent some time getting the fire out and checking for hot spots. The unit...
kvrr.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
wdayradionow.com
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on all state and federal highways in Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties in west central Minnesota. Visibility has improved in these areas; however, there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are partially snow and ice covered. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
voiceofalexandria.com
No travel advised in portions of west central Minnesota
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on Friday on state and federal highways in the following counties due to whiteout conditions:. In Big Stone, Stevens, Swift and Traverse counties: All state and federal highways. In Wilkin County: All state and federal highways south...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former JL Beers in Moorhead up for sale
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former local favorite has not only recently closed its doors, but now the building itself is up for sale. The former Moorhead JL Beers location has been listed by Goldmark Commercial Real Estate Inc, and is listed for sale for $1.3 million. You may remember we...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
"Hundreds" of air travelers impacted by weather-related delays and cancellations at Fargo's Hector International Airport
(Fargo, ND) -- Snowy weather over the past several days caused issues for air travelers at Fargo's Hector International Airport. "We weren't immune to it. We had a number of flights that were canceled last week and of course a number that were significantly delayed and or then later canceled because of various reasons whether it was the rate of snowfall, like on Christmas day which I think turned out to be one of the busier days of the year for us. You know it was snowing at a rate that they couldn't de-ice near the gate area. They had to be escorted out towards the end of the airfield," said Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein.
KNOX News Radio
2 injured in Fargo apartment fire
Two people sustained minor injuries this (Wed) morning in a Fargo apartment fire. Shortly after 9:00 AM, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of 32nd Street South on a report of smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. Upon arrival, crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Two suffer smoke inhalation in Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An apartment building in south Fargo had to be evacuated in the bitter cold after a fire was reported in a unit on the third floor. Reports started coming in just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, at the Block 32 apartments, which are located at 1360 32nd Street South in Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fergus Falls man facing charges in death of girlfriend in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Fergus Falls man is facing charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend. Authorities tell WDAY Radio that 44-year-old Matthew Ecker allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig early Friday at her apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood. Police say Ecker originally told officers that...
valleynewslive.com
Night 12 of sleeping outside for Ukraine
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mark Lindquist is an Air Force veteran from Moorhead who has been working throughout the year to help the people in Ukraine. Now, he is raising awareness for Ukrainians who are without power in the dead of winter. He calls it Operation: Sleep Out: he is sleeping outside in a tent for 17 days in order to drum up donations.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Career change for park district board member and co-founder of Fargo Brewing Company
(Fargo, ND) -- A career change is coming for a Fargo Park Board member who is also one of the founders of the Fargo Brewing Company. "My role was to kind of to do a lot of the sort of the sales and build the marketing and the brand and all of that stuff and I did that full time for what would have been ten years in March," said Aaron Hill.
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
Comments / 0