Hartford, CT

WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

10 turtles saved from Glastonbury house fire

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Ten turtles and four goldfish were saved from a house fire Sunday afternoon in Glastonbury, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. after hearing that smoke was coming from a home at 145 Lancaster Road, according to authorities. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

An update of the holiday traffic

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The holidays are a great time of year to see family and friends, but the traffic is not so much fun to go through. CSP provided information on the latest Christmas holiday statistics. The statistics include all traffic from Friday Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 101 in Killingly closes after car strikes pedestrian

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 101 in Killingly shut down after a car struck a pedestrian Tuesday. State police say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time. According to the DOT, Route 101 is closed at Route 12. This is a developing...
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash

HADDAM, CT. (WFSB) - Haddam Volunteer Fire Company reported a motor vehicle crash that went off the road. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. When the crew arrived, they noted that the car landed in the woods 30 feet from the road. The driver and passenger...
HADDAM, CT
RealHartford

Changes for Asylum Avenue?

The thing about the proposed Asylum Avenue changes is that the plan is all over the place. Was the lead on this project a Gemini, because if so, I get it. You want to use every crayon in the box. But there’s a time and place for that, and it’s not when people’s lives are at stake. I’d even get it if the number of existing car lanes changed every block, but that’s not even close to being the case. I’m working my ass off to give the benefit of the doubt here.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

