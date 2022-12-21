Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
Firefighter dies, 13 people without a home in Connecticut fire
A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning.
One injured in Garland Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Springfield.
1 dead in Richmond house fire
One person died in a house fire in Richmond Christmas night, according to the town's fire chief.
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
10 turtles saved from Glastonbury house fire
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Ten turtles and four goldfish were saved from a house fire Sunday afternoon in Glastonbury, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. after hearing that smoke was coming from a home at 145 Lancaster Road, according to authorities. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. […]
Eyewitness News
An update of the holiday traffic
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The holidays are a great time of year to see family and friends, but the traffic is not so much fun to go through. CSP provided information on the latest Christmas holiday statistics. The statistics include all traffic from Friday Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to...
1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Double Waterbury Shooting, Police Say
One man was found dead and another wounded when police responded to a shooting call in Connecticut. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:38 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 on Walnut Street in Waterbury. Waterbury police responded to 264 Walnut St., for shots fired call and found two...
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
Kitchen fire in Pittsfield leaves family of five without home
A family of five is being assisted by the red cross after a fire in their kitchen.
Eyewitness News
Route 101 in Killingly closes after car strikes pedestrian
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 101 in Killingly shut down after a car struck a pedestrian Tuesday. State police say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time. According to the DOT, Route 101 is closed at Route 12. This is a developing...
Mother, Son, 55-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victims Of Triple-Fatal Christmas West Hartford Crash
Police have released the identities of three people killed in a two-car Christmas Day crash in Connecticut, including a mother and son. The crash took place in West Hartford around 6:50 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Novellette Bailey, age 55, Faye Dawson-Judkins, age 52, and...
Bobcat attack: Columbia town officials warn residents to take precautions
COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Columbia town officials are warning residents to take precaution after someone was attacked by a bobcat in the town. Town officials shared the news on Friday, noting that a bobcat attack was reported by an individual who was walking on the road in the area of Hunt Road and Mono Pond […]
Eyewitness News
Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash
HADDAM, CT. (WFSB) - Haddam Volunteer Fire Company reported a motor vehicle crash that went off the road. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. When the crew arrived, they noted that the car landed in the woods 30 feet from the road. The driver and passenger...
Waterbury man faces charges in Southington
They were finally able to make contact with the driver, 35-year old Ricot Cassamajor. Police also secured two handguns he had in his vehicle. He’s scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court January sixth.
Changes for Asylum Avenue?
The thing about the proposed Asylum Avenue changes is that the plan is all over the place. Was the lead on this project a Gemini, because if so, I get it. You want to use every crayon in the box. But there’s a time and place for that, and it’s not when people’s lives are at stake. I’d even get it if the number of existing car lanes changed every block, but that’s not even close to being the case. I’m working my ass off to give the benefit of the doubt here.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Comments / 0