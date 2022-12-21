ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Keenan Bailey earned promotion by impacting Ohio State football roster — and its 2023 signing class

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football trying to win another national title with an offensive coordinator on his way out

ATLANTA, GA -- Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said he was with Ohio State about 90 percent of the time when the Buckeyes were in the thick of their Peach Bowl prep in Columbus. Ryan Day wanted Wilson to stick around, Wilson wanted to stick around if that’s what Day wanted, and the result is that Ohio State is once again chasing a national title with an offensive coordinator preparing to leave Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Georgia focus began before the Buckeyes knew they were Peach Bowl-bound

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football arrived in Atlanta on Sunday night to finalize preparations for Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia. That project began before OSU knew it would play the Bulldogs, or that it would even make the playoff. After the shock of a regular season-ending loss to Michigan, the team needed a new focus. So it shifted its mindset to the most plausible opponent it would face if it was pulled back into national championship pursuit.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everything about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is contrary to the Ohio State football quarterback plan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has built his program on searching every corner of America for elite quarterback talent, bringing those players to Columbus and developing them into Heisman Trophy finalists. He inherited Dwayne Haskins, pulled Justin Fields in through the transfer portal and got in on the ground floor of C.J. Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy