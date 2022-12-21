Read full article on original website
1 killed, another injured in Forsyth County crash, Deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating a Saturday night crash that killed one person and injured another in Forsyth County. James Allen, 30, was killed while driving into the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision near River Club Drive. While Allen was driving into the subdivision, he encountered a curve, causing him to crash into a tree.
Atlanta home burglarized several times, police looking for suspect
ATLANTA — Officials with the Atlanta Police Department said they are looking for a man they said burglarized an Atlanta home several times. Police are currently offering $5,000 to anyone who can help. Police were called to a vacant home that appeared to be under construction on Adair Avenue...
Woman arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman was arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta on Tuesday, police said. On Dec. 27, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 1829 Campbellton Road SW. The officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound. [DOWNLOAD:...
Newnan Times-Herald
Children unhurt after 120-plus mph interstate chase
A woman faces a plethora of charges after allegedly leading police on a multi-agency chase down Interstate 85 with five unrestrained children in the back seat of her car. Gloris Kanita Hairston, 30, was initially pulled over on Dec. 20 when a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy noticed her white Dodge Charger in the far left lane with no lights on despite heavy rain, according to the CCSO report, and with what appeared to be illegally tinted windows.
2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
Report: Body found on Highway 27 North
A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
3 hurt in shooting outside Atlanta bakery outlet, police say
ATLANTA — Three young people are hurt after a shooting outside of a business in southwest Atlanta Monday night. Officers were called to an area along Northside Drive near Stonewall Street, right outside of a bakery outlet. The area isn't far from Atlanta University Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Castleberry Hills neighborhood.
2 inmates found dead in DeKalb County Jail, sheriff says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were found dead inside the DeKalb County Jail in unrelated incidents, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, and Jackson Orukpete, 57, were both found unresponsive in their cells. The two men were pronounced dead by DeKalb EMS, according to the release.
Atlanta driver dies in early Christmas morning crash
An Atlanta driver died early Christmas morning following a single-vehicle crash, police said....
Newnan Times-Herald
Two men arrested in roadside drug bust
Two men are in custody of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being caught with drugs in a road check on Dec. 20. Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Hayes, 34, of Ellenwood, Georgia, and Jarri Curtis, 31, of Palmetto. Curtis was charged with felony marijuana possession...
Cobb County police officer spreads holiday kindness, buys man hotel room amid cold weather
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Police officer is giving the gift of kindness this holiday season. The department took to Facebook to spotlight Officer Withers who noticed a local man in need of shelter from the cold on Thursday night. Officer Withers then used his own money...
Union City Police looking for missing man, Mattie's Call issued
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have issued a Mattie’s call for a missing man, who was last seen in Union City. Kieran Woodruff, 24, was last seen Monday, Dec. 26 at Hidden Lakes Apartments off Morgan Road. Woodruff was last seen around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Union City Police Department.
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
Water distribution events in Fulton County | Where to go
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Damaged water pipes from the recent freeze have caused water pressure to plummet in several Fulton County cities, leaving some residents without water. In response, cities are hosting water distribution events. Fairburn residents can pick up water at the annex building at 40 Washington St....
Metro Atlanta boil water advisories, distributions, leaks | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Crews investigate fire in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what sparked the flames at a home in the Bankhead neighborhood. Crews were called to a house fire along Cairo Street NW, about a mile away from Atlanta's Trap Music Museum. Video from an 11Alive viewer shows Atlanta Police Department...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day. DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.
