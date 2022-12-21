ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

11Alive

1 killed, another injured in Forsyth County crash, Deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating a Saturday night crash that killed one person and injured another in Forsyth County. James Allen, 30, was killed while driving into the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision near River Club Drive. While Allen was driving into the subdivision, he encountered a curve, causing him to crash into a tree.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Children unhurt after 120-plus mph interstate chase

A woman faces a plethora of charges after allegedly leading police on a multi-agency chase down Interstate 85 with five unrestrained children in the back seat of her car. Gloris Kanita Hairston, 30, was initially pulled over on Dec. 20 when a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy noticed her white Dodge Charger in the far left lane with no lights on despite heavy rain, according to the CCSO report, and with what appeared to be illegally tinted windows.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

Report: Body found on Highway 27 North

A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

3 hurt in shooting outside Atlanta bakery outlet, police say

ATLANTA — Three young people are hurt after a shooting outside of a business in southwest Atlanta Monday night. Officers were called to an area along Northside Drive near Stonewall Street, right outside of a bakery outlet. The area isn't far from Atlanta University Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Castleberry Hills neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 inmates found dead in DeKalb County Jail, sheriff says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were found dead inside the DeKalb County Jail in unrelated incidents, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, and Jackson Orukpete, 57, were both found unresponsive in their cells. The two men were pronounced dead by DeKalb EMS, according to the release.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Two men arrested in roadside drug bust

Two men are in custody of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being caught with drugs in a road check on Dec. 20. Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Hayes, 34, of Ellenwood, Georgia, and Jarri Curtis, 31, of Palmetto. Curtis was charged with felony marijuana possession...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Union City Police looking for missing man, Mattie's Call issued

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have issued a Mattie’s call for a missing man, who was last seen in Union City. Kieran Woodruff, 24, was last seen Monday, Dec. 26 at Hidden Lakes Apartments off Morgan Road. Woodruff was last seen around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Union City Police Department.
UNION CITY, GA
11Alive

Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Water distribution events in Fulton County | Where to go

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Damaged water pipes from the recent freeze have caused water pressure to plummet in several Fulton County cities, leaving some residents without water. In response, cities are hosting water distribution events. Fairburn residents can pick up water at the annex building at 40 Washington St....
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Crews investigate fire in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what sparked the flames at a home in the Bankhead neighborhood. Crews were called to a house fire along Cairo Street NW, about a mile away from Atlanta's Trap Music Museum. Video from an 11Alive viewer shows Atlanta Police Department...
ATLANTA, GA
