STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Antoinette Gualberti, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She fought eight months with her illness for her family and finally succumbed. She always put herself last and her family first. Her grandchildren became the world to her, and she would do anything for them. She was the first one you wanted to tell good news to because she always made it feel more special, and she was the first one you would seek comfort from because she made it better. For the full obit, click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO