Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Best restaurants for 2022: 10 Staten Island spots for top service, food and ambiance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is a perfect restaurant? By most standards, it’s one that wins customers with stellar service and food, plus an impressive beverage program. The place is comfortable with seasonal touches and special programming that keep things continually interesting for both staff and consuming audience.
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 27, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Antoinette Gualberti, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She fought eight months with her illness for her family and finally succumbed. She always put herself last and her family first. Her grandchildren became the world to her, and she would do anything for them. She was the first one you wanted to tell good news to because she always made it feel more special, and she was the first one you would seek comfort from because she made it better. For the full obit, click here.
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
More than 100 Staten Islanders celebrate unity at joyful first day of Kwanzaa event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - More than 100 participants congregated Monday to celebrate Kwanzaa at the Central Family Life Center in Stapleton, at the first of a week-long series of Staten Island events aimed at getting the community more involved in the tradition. The first Kwanzaa celebration took place in 1966...
10 Staten Islanders have lost their lives in homicides in 2022. Here are their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Homicides this year on Staten Island are occurring at a lower rate than seen in three years. As of Dec. 18, police had responded to 10 homicides — most of them occurring on the North Shore — with victims ranging in age from 22 to 95 years old, according to police data.
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
See yourself in any of these 34 vintage photos from Curtis High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Curtis High School, at 105 Hamilton Avenue in St. George, is Staten Island history itself. Opened in 1904, Curtis was Staten Island’s first public high school. It was also the first public building completed of those planned for the borough created by the consolidation...
FDNY evacuates New Dorp Beach home after gas line reportedly struck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A contractor conducting sidewalk repair work struck a gas main in New Dorp Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said. The FDNY received a call for an odor of gas at around 9:45 a.m., according to an official from the department’s press office, and individuals at 90 Roma Ave. — the closest home to where the construction was being conducted — were initially evacuated.
Staten Island lawyer wins $10 million defamation suit following brutal family spat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly 10 years ago, a Staten Island lawyer was arrested and faced possible disbarment amid accusations he punched a man in the face during a dispute in Family Court, St. George. The criminal charges were dropped six months later, while a civil matter was brewing.
From ‘Bupkis’ to ‘Law & Order’: Here’s what filmed on Staten Island in 2022 — and where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now starring: Staten Island. According to the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), 40 TV shows and movies filmed on Staten Island in 2022, including “The Blacklist,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” and the holy trinity of television: “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Tottenville home heavily damaged from fire; FDNY says no injuries reported
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Tottenville home was heavily damaged due to a fire that began the morning after Christmas. The blaze, which FDNY confirmed happened at 109 Ellis St. on Monday, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, a report of the fire was called in...
As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
Video footage of Staten Island barbershop robbery at center of bid to overturn conviction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three years after a Staten Island man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a robbery he swore he didn’t commit, new evidence has emerged that could set him free. Timothy Turner, then 33, of Meiers Corners, was convicted of first-degree robbery in...
Staten Island on a hot streak, as these 3 residents hit $1M+ New York Lottery jackpots in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been a year of luck for a few Staten Islanders who won big lottery prizes in 2022. At least three borough residents have collected jackpot prizes from New York Lottery scratch-off tickets this year — prizes in the millions — all bought on Staten Island.
Man, 29, shot to death on Bronx street
A 29-year-old man was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday. The victim was shot in the chest at Van Nest Ave. and Melville St. in Van Nest about 9:05 p.m. Monday, cops said. Medics took him to Jacobi Medical Center where he died. The victim’s name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
