Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 27, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Antoinette Gualberti, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She fought eight months with her illness for her family and finally succumbed. She always put herself last and her family first. Her grandchildren became the world to her, and she would do anything for them. She was the first one you wanted to tell good news to because she always made it feel more special, and she was the first one you would seek comfort from because she made it better. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY evacuates New Dorp Beach home after gas line reportedly struck

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A contractor conducting sidewalk repair work struck a gas main in New Dorp Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said. The FDNY received a call for an odor of gas at around 9:45 a.m., according to an official from the department’s press office, and individuals at 90 Roma Ave. — the closest home to where the construction was being conducted — were initially evacuated.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

From ‘Bupkis’ to ‘Law & Order’: Here’s what filmed on Staten Island in 2022 — and where

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now starring: Staten Island. According to the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), 40 TV shows and movies filmed on Staten Island in 2022, including “The Blacklist,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” and the holy trinity of television: “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Man, 29, shot to death on Bronx street

A 29-year-old man was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday. The victim was shot in the chest at Van Nest Ave. and Melville St. in Van Nest about 9:05 p.m. Monday, cops said. Medics took him to Jacobi Medical Center where he died. The victim’s name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
