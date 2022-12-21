Read full article on original website
wtaj.com
Wintry mix Thursday before temperatures plummet for the weekend
(WTAJ) — A wintry mix is moving into central Pennsylvania Thursday followed by quite an arctic blast of temperatures over the weekend. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 20s. A wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours, we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
wtaj.com
The weather pattern is going to turn rough for the end of this week heading into the holiday
A push of mild air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to bring us a wintry mix Thursday. Precipitation will start as snow and sleet near the Maryland border by sunrise and will spread northward rapidly by the middle of the morning. A few inches of snow are likely before the precipitation goes to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually plain rain. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the 30s by evening.
wccsradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
Here’s a look at power outages across Centre County as high winds pick up
Wind gusts as high as 55 mph are possible through Saturday.
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
explore venango
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Reopens Between Strattanville and Clarion Following Multi-Vehicle Crash
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 West reopened between Strattanville and Clarion following a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the roadway. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to 511pa.com, all westbound lanes were closed between Exit 70 and Exit 62. The crash involved multiple tractor-trailers...
Cambria County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s mobile home was completely destroyed following a fire in Susquehanna Township on Dec. 24. First responders were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the mobile home along the 1000 block of Old Miller Road in Susquehanna Township. There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Troopers Rescue Two Dogs Chained Outside in Cold Temperatures in Banks Township
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors with no shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
Woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland County, cold temperatures cause challenges for firefighters
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a tragic scene in Derry Township on Christmas Eve after an elderly woman died in a house fire. “It plays on your mind. It’s supposed to be a time for happiness, and you see what happens now,” said Chief Mark Piantine of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department.
New service looks to provide Altoona Area Public Library patrons with personalized reading
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re looking to read more books in the new year, you may consider taking advantage of the Altoona Area Public Library’s “Booktender” program. Those interested can fill out a quick form on their website and be matched within two days with a bundle of books that the staff picked especially for […]
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY
First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 219
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman suffered suspected serious injuries when her vehicle struck and tree and rolled onto its roof along Route 219 on Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, on Burnside McGee Highway (State Route 219), in Bell Township, Clearfield County, involving 37-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pa.,
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
16 caught by state police for underage drinking at Seven Springs ski resort
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over a dozen people received citations after they were caught with alcohol in the parking lot areas of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, liquor enforcement officers with Pennsylvania State Police were doing a minor patrol in the Borough of Seven Springs. As they monitored the […]
abc23.com
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
