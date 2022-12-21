Throughout its nine-season run from 1989 to 1998, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David's sitcom "Seinfeld" upended every conceivable norm that society could throw its way. A sitcom landscape once dominated by family-oriented fare was taken over by four perennially single friends—Jerry (played by himself), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards)—whose Manhattan-based misadventures made for some of television's most memorable moments.

