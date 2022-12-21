Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding
Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
Miriam Margolyes finds Harry Potter fame ‘odd’
Miriam Margolyes finds it “odd” that she will always be known for her role in the ‘Harry Potter’ movie series. The 81-year-old actress portrayed herbology professor Pomona Sprout in the wizarding franchise and despite having worked for decades before landing the part, it gave her far more fame than she ever thought possible.
Darren Hayes had no freedom with major label
Darren Hayes has branded his former record label “controlling”. The 50-year-old singer – who released two albums with Savage Garden and his first two solo LPs via Columbia Records – released ‘Homosexual’, his third record under his own Powdered Sugar label, earlier this year but he doesn’t think his former bosses would have allowed him to use the title or have such creative freedom.
