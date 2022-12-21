TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022-- The 2022 CTBC Invitational, an annual women’s golf tournament hosted by CTBC Bank, will be held at the Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club for three consecutive days from December 29 this year, with total prize money of NT$5 million up for grabs. The CTBC LADY GOLF STARS, namely, Teresa Lu (盧曉晴), Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉), Hou Yu-sang (侯羽桑), Vivian Hou (侯羽薔), An Ho-yu (安禾佑), Jessica Peng (彭婕), June Ting (丁子云) and Heather Lin (林子涵) are among the 64 players from Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand to vie for the championship and the top prize of NT$1 million. The three-day tournament is open to the public for free and it can also be watched online or on television through MOD, Facebook, and YouTube. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005258/en/ Back row: CTBC Holding vice chairman Thomas Chen (fourth from right), chief administration officer Roger Kao (right), Tokyo Star Bank chairman Hwang Tsing-yuan (second from left), Taiwan Ladies’ Professional Golf Association chairwoman Liu Yi-chen (second from right), Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club director Chen Jian-fu (third from left) attended the pre-tournament news conference. (Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank)

