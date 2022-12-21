Read full article on original website
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Tickets on sale for Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that sends food home with needy students is holding a celebrity chef fundraising dinner in March. Blessings in a Backpack fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students this year. Students in low-income families receive a backpack full of food for the weekend to ensure they have food while they aren't in school.
First day of Kwanzaa celebrated around Louisville on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa this year. The weeklong holiday — from Dec. 26 through Jan 1. — celebrates African-American family, community and culture. Its origins are in the first harvest celebrations of Africa. Each day of Kwanzaa focuses on one of...
Deep freeze allows for ice skating at Cherokee Park, winter fun around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the dangerous winter weather caused numerous issues at homes on the roads, but some Kentuckians used the deep-freeze as an opportunity. It's a winter tradition for sledders to tear down hills around Louisville after a snow, but it takes a deep freeze for skates to come out.
Spice up the Holidays with a festive cocktail created by America's Chief Entertaining Officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people will be celebrating the New Year at home. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins America’s Chief Entertaining Officer Tim Laird for some Festive Drink Ideas. Laird is an authority on wines and spirits with more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. A...
American Red Cross hosting blood drive this week at Kentucky Exposition Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood this holiday season. The organization is hosting a blood drive at the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday and Wednesday. It will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the South Wing. The two-day drive has pledged...
Red Cross expecting hundreds of donors at annual 2-day blood drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Adults and children alike rely on life-saving blood donations throughout the year, and now is a critical time for the Red Cross to collect. This is an annual tradition for many donors at the 45th annual Holiday Hero Donorama at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. The Red Cross said, given the winter storm and other viruses circulating, the need for donors is even greater.
WDRB in the Morning serves up the fun, flubs and special moments of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Happy holidays from the WDRB in the Morning crew!. We took some time to put together this hour-long special that is sure to make you smile. It’s a compilation of flubs and spontaneous, funny moments and the interesting people we’ve encountered in 2022. You’ll...
Louisville's custom beverage company creates flavor that embodies 2022 in a drink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based custom beverage company Flavorman said it created the perfect flavor to sum up 2022: "Unflappable." Flavorman officials said the "Unflappable" flavor is so complex it may taste downright strange to some — just like 2022. The tea-based drink is sweetened with honey and berries with lavender and ginseng.
Commemorative Kentucky Derby 149 glasses now available for purchase online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The official Kentucky Derby Glass for 2023 is now on sale. It's available online at DerbyMuseumStore.com for $10. The glass showcases the logo for the 149th running of the Derby, with two jockeys behind it. The glasses won't be shipped until after New Year's, but orders are being accepted now.
Frazier History Museum faced challenge when moving Corvette for 'Cool Kentucky' exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum traded out its C7 Corvette for a C6 last week, but there was one small problem: it wouldn't fit on the freight elevator needed to transport it to the museum's Great Hall. Crews from the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green worked with...
Broken water pipe at Louisville animal rescue organization destroys pet food bank
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is trying to recover after its pet food bank was ruined on Christmas Day. No Kill Louisville is local nonprofit animal rescue that, in part, helps families facing hard times with pet necessities like food and cat litter on a monthly basis. The nonprofit's food bank was flooded on Sunday from a ruptured water pipe in the ceiling. Water fell for more than an hour before it could be shut off, resulting in nearly all of the dry dog and cat food being ruined, along with non-food resources and equipment.
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile clinic to offer 3 days of service this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chance to get your pet the health care it needs only takes a $5 deposit. The Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, is offering three days of service starting Tuesday. There will be vaccines, flea, tick and worm...
Racing Louisville FC to hold 'open tryouts' in January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville Football Club is holding open tryouts for the community in January. Aspiring players can sign up on a first-come, first-served basis for the chance to be evaluated by Racing's first-team and staff members. The tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22 at Lynn...
Holiday travelers stuck in Louisville after flight cancellations due to winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last week's weather caused airlines to cancel thousands of flights across the country, creating a nightmare for travelers. Those nightmares are still being dealt with in Louisville as some travelers have spent multiple days trying to return home. Arty Allen was planning to be on a...
IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...Patches of Dense Freezing Fog Early This Morning... The automated observing site at Huntingburg Airport is reporting a. quarter of a mile visibility and freezing fog. Patches of dense. fog across southwest Indiana may lead to additional slick spots...
Goodwill's Excel Center on Preston Highway helps adults complete high school education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-of-a-kind school in Kentucky opened a few months ago that's giving adults a second chance at getting a high school diploma. The Excel Center's mission is to use education to help people achieve their goals, but when you step into the classrooms you won't find typical high school students filling the seats.
Meade County residents blindsided after water service shut down unexpectedly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Meade County who learned Monday afternoon that they would be without water for eight to 10 hours were still waiting for it to be turned back on late Tuesday morning. About 4,000 customers of the Meade County Water District lost water pressure early...
What you need to know if pipes burst inside your home
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Technicians are working around the clock to restore utilities to homes that suffered damage in the deep freeze. Britt West with Pro4mance Fire & Water Restoration Services estimates they're currently working more than 70 jobs. "We've been working through since Christmas Eve non-stop," West said....
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
