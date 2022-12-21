ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Tickets on sale for Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that sends food home with needy students is holding a celebrity chef fundraising dinner in March. Blessings in a Backpack fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students this year. Students in low-income families receive a backpack full of food for the weekend to ensure they have food while they aren't in school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First day of Kwanzaa celebrated around Louisville on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa this year. The weeklong holiday — from Dec. 26 through Jan 1. — celebrates African-American family, community and culture. Its origins are in the first harvest celebrations of Africa. Each day of Kwanzaa focuses on one of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Red Cross expecting hundreds of donors at annual 2-day blood drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Adults and children alike rely on life-saving blood donations throughout the year, and now is a critical time for the Red Cross to collect. This is an annual tradition for many donors at the 45th annual Holiday Hero Donorama at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. The Red Cross said, given the winter storm and other viruses circulating, the need for donors is even greater.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's custom beverage company creates flavor that embodies 2022 in a drink

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based custom beverage company Flavorman said it created the perfect flavor to sum up 2022: "Unflappable." Flavorman officials said the "Unflappable" flavor is so complex it may taste downright strange to some — just like 2022. The tea-based drink is sweetened with honey and berries with lavender and ginseng.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Commemorative Kentucky Derby 149 glasses now available for purchase online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The official Kentucky Derby Glass for 2023 is now on sale. It's available online at DerbyMuseumStore.com for $10. The glass showcases the logo for the 149th running of the Derby, with two jockeys behind it. The glasses won't be shipped until after New Year's, but orders are being accepted now.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Broken water pipe at Louisville animal rescue organization destroys pet food bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is trying to recover after its pet food bank was ruined on Christmas Day. No Kill Louisville is local nonprofit animal rescue that, in part, helps families facing hard times with pet necessities like food and cat litter on a monthly basis. The nonprofit's food bank was flooded on Sunday from a ruptured water pipe in the ceiling. Water fell for more than an hour before it could be shut off, resulting in nearly all of the dry dog and cat food being ruined, along with non-food resources and equipment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Racing Louisville FC to hold 'open tryouts' in January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville Football Club is holding open tryouts for the community in January. Aspiring players can sign up on a first-come, first-served basis for the chance to be evaluated by Racing's first-team and staff members. The tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22 at Lynn...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...Patches of Dense Freezing Fog Early This Morning... The automated observing site at Huntingburg Airport is reporting a. quarter of a mile visibility and freezing fog. Patches of dense. fog across southwest Indiana may lead to additional slick spots...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

What you need to know if pipes burst inside your home

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Technicians are working around the clock to restore utilities to homes that suffered damage in the deep freeze. Britt West with Pro4mance Fire & Water Restoration Services estimates they're currently working more than 70 jobs. "We've been working through since Christmas Eve non-stop," West said....
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy