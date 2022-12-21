ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Boy, 12, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUwTm_0jptQ4dL00

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said.

The boy was outside of a deli on West 167th Street, near University Avenue in Highbridge, around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 when three suspects surrounded him, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects pulled out a gun while the other two took the boy’s backpack and sweatshirt, authorities said. The group then ran off.

MTA worker shoots man during dispute at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The NYPD on Wednesday released surveillance video of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 18

Kush FairyNy1
6d ago

wow so we robbing little kids now of their sweatshirt and school supplies 🤦🏼‍♀ and how's that working for you.

Reply
6
Joseph jones
6d ago

once again our do nothing no policy in place never cared Governor got everyone votes to say see you later Suckers !!!!

Reply
5
Helena Scott
6d ago

Thank God the young man didn't get hurt. He can replace his backpack but Not his Life.

Reply
6
 

