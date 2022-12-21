ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman jumps to escape Frankford house fire, seriously injured

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago
One woman jumped to escape a house fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, authorities say.

The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 5700 block of Leonard Street near Cheltenham Avenue.

Arriving crews found heavy flames coming from the second floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bd3es_0jptPvr200

It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters say one of the residents jumped from the second floor to escape the flames.

The female victim suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Another woman suffered cuts to her head.

It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

There is no word on what started the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Missing Upper Darby man found dead inside car in Ridley Marina, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – The search for a missing Upper Darby man has come to an end.Police in Delaware County pulled a vehicle from the Ridley Marina around 11 a.m. Tuesday.Ridley Township police say the man inside the vehicle appears to be 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa.He was reported missing on Christmas Eve and believed to be driving to Harrah's Casino in Chester.
UPPER DARBY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting. Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas

BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEAR, DE
Shore News Network

40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve

TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died

A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
LEWES, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
129K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy