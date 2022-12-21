Read full article on original website
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...A strong rainstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madera. and northwestern Fresno Counties through 415 PM PST... At 337 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong cell near Madera. Acres, or near Madera, moving southeast at...
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area
LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches. The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering...
Heavy rain and strong gusts of wind forecast for SF Bay Area
Up to five inches of rain could fall across most of the region this week, the National Weather Service said.
Huge waves, high winds batter Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, strong winds and high tides battered much of the Oregon and Washington coasts on Tuesday, with stormy conditions gripping the Pacific Northwest as other parts of the nation are reeling from a ferocious winter storm that killed dozens. Thirty-foot waves (9 meters) are...
Southwest Airlines cancels 71% of flights after holiday, forsaking Bay Area travelers
2,909 canceled flights in one day and counting.
San Francisco's biggest 2022 home sales were off market
One of the homes was sold by Mark Zuckerberg.
Cops: Warrant out for man in California double slaying
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said. Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff’s spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.
Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested
SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
The untold tales behind the walls at the Old Western Saloon in Point Reyes
Point Reyes changes with the years, but the Western remains.
The classic, family-owned restaurants to try when visiting San Francisco
They're the places you take a friend when they're in town.
Police Seek Information To Help Solve 2019 Shooting Death In East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in solving a 2019 shooting that killed a woman in East Oakland. Hadiyah Loudermilk-Shakir was gunned down on May 22, 2019 in the 7400 block of Weld Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Anyone with information is asked...
Probation Sweep Nets One Arrest For Alcohol Use
The Marin County Probation Department arrested one person last week while doing unannounced checks of people on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two teams went out Dec. 19 and searched three residences, testing offenders for drugs and alcohol. They arrested one person for being under the influence of alcohol.
Nebraska: Don't eat alfalfa sprouts amid salmonella outbreak
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after linking them to 15 cases of salmonella. Most of the cases have been found in the Omaha area and officials have linked them to several different restaurants and several grocery store chains. Epidemiologist Justin Frederick with the Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that investigators haven't yet determined the specific source of the illnesses — other than to link them to alfalfa sprouts.
Bay Area town getting first vegan restaurant from chef with Michelin cred
"We want it to be relatable."
Duarte’s Tavern is at the top of Food Network star Guy Fieri’s list
Guy Fieri just shared his favorite restaurant in all of California, and it's in the Bay Area.
Suspect in racist, anti-gay Bay Area In-N-Out rant faces hate crime charges
A viral TikTok video allegedly captured the suspect making racist and homophobic comments.
Police Release Image Of Man Suspected Of Knocking Over And Breaking Nutcracker Display
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly pushed over a large Christmas decoration. On Sunday, Dec. 10, a suspect was captured on security camera footage shoving a large nutcracker decoration in Theater Square, causing it to break. He then fled to a nearby parking garage where he was also captured on film.
