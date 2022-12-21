ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...A strong rainstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madera. and northwestern Fresno Counties through 415 PM PST... At 337 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong cell near Madera. Acres, or near Madera, moving southeast at...
Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area

LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches. The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Huge waves, high winds batter Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, strong winds and high tides battered much of the Oregon and Washington coasts on Tuesday, with stormy conditions gripping the Pacific Northwest as other parts of the nation are reeling from a ferocious winter storm that killed dozens. Thirty-foot waves (9 meters) are...
OREGON STATE
Cops: Warrant out for man in California double slaying

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said. Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff’s spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.
EUREKA, CA
Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested

SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
SAN RAMON, CA
Probation Sweep Nets One Arrest For Alcohol Use

The Marin County Probation Department arrested one person last week while doing unannounced checks of people on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two teams went out Dec. 19 and searched three residences, testing offenders for drugs and alcohol. They arrested one person for being under the influence of alcohol.
Nebraska: Don't eat alfalfa sprouts amid salmonella outbreak

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after linking them to 15 cases of salmonella. Most of the cases have been found in the Omaha area and officials have linked them to several different restaurants and several grocery store chains. Epidemiologist Justin Frederick with the Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that investigators haven't yet determined the specific source of the illnesses — other than to link them to alfalfa sprouts.
NEBRASKA STATE
Police Release Image Of Man Suspected Of Knocking Over And Breaking Nutcracker Display

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly pushed over a large Christmas decoration. On Sunday, Dec. 10, a suspect was captured on security camera footage shoving a large nutcracker decoration in Theater Square, causing it to break. He then fled to a nearby parking garage where he was also captured on film.
PETALUMA, CA

