Effective: 2022-12-27 13:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Caribou, Oneida, southeastern Bannock, southeastern Power, southeastern Bonneville, central Franklin, northwestern Bear Lake and southeastern Bingham Counties through 815 PM MST At 648 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Wayan to 8 miles south of Chesterfield Reservoir to 14 miles southeast of Fort Hall Bannock Peak to 15 miles southeast of Rockland. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Soda Springs, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Swanlake, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Holbrook Summit, Thatcher, Henry, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Virginia, Chesterfield, Dayton and Clifton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

