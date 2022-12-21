Man Arrested After Fire at Buckingham Palace

David Williams/Getty

A man was wrestled to the ground and arrested on Tuesday night after allegedly starting a fire at Buckingham Palace . Footage of the incident on social media appears to show a man being restrained by officers as a blaze burns at the palace gates close by. A spokesperson with Scotland Yard said the 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody and the fire was extinguished—a motive has not yet been established. The suspect was detained “on suspicion of causing criminal damage,” the spokesperson added. Despite Buckingham Palace being the official residence of the British monarch, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, currently live in Clarence House a few hundred yards away. Reports in October suggested that Charles and Camilla might not move into Buckingham Palace until 2027 when extensive renovations have been completed.

