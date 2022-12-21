ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Quiet weather leads to warmer temperatures ahead of the new year

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see increasing clouds today ahead of a decaying system. No precipitation is expected but sunshine will be limited. Skies will clear a bit tonight with lows around 20. WARMER DAYS AHEAD:. We will finally climb above the freezing mark start Tuesday with highs...
Warmer week ends with a wet New Year's Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Cloudy skies prevail tonight with lows around 20. But a quiet pattern is in place this week. We will finally climb above the freezing mark starting Tuesday with highs in the mid-30's. Then temperatures soaring into the 50s as we get closer to the weekend.
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
One injured in Christmas Day York City shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County dispatch says one adult man was injured in a shooting Christmas Day. The man was shot around 11 p.m. in York City at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 21 for updates.
Shooting injures one in West York Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
Two commercial vehicles collide in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a two commercial vehicle accident on Monday. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 372 and Oak Bottom Rd. Officials say a box truck and fuel oil...
Bandit on a bike steals money jar in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a thief who stole a wallet and a jar full of change from a parked car in Spring Garden Township. According to Spring Garden Township Police Department, the person pictured broke into a parked sedan...
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
As the holiday season comes to an end waste management steps in

The holiday season focuses on giving and buying gifts to your friends and loved ones but what happens to all the stuff once that season is over?. While most people are winding down after their holiday celebrations, the week after Christmas marks one of the busiest times for our waste management workers. Many people find themselves struggling with the correct disposal of holiday items.
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports that a 59-year-old employee of the Hanover Foods factory in Penn Township, York County died Tuesday morning in a machinery accident. According to witnesses, the employee reportedly fell into a bean hopper while working around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner...
