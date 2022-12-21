Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Related
local21news.com
Quiet weather leads to warmer temperatures ahead of the new year
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see increasing clouds today ahead of a decaying system. No precipitation is expected but sunshine will be limited. Skies will clear a bit tonight with lows around 20. WARMER DAYS AHEAD:. We will finally climb above the freezing mark start Tuesday with highs...
local21news.com
Warmer week ends with a wet New Year's Day
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Cloudy skies prevail tonight with lows around 20. But a quiet pattern is in place this week. We will finally climb above the freezing mark starting Tuesday with highs in the mid-30's. Then temperatures soaring into the 50s as we get closer to the weekend.
local21news.com
Cloudy end to Christmas leads into more comfortable weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — There will be a few clouds around tonight with an overnight low in the teens. Under mostly sunny skies the winds will continue to ease through the day tomorrow, it will be a bit warmer with an afternoon high near 30. WARMER DAYS AHEAD:
local21news.com
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
local21news.com
One injured in Christmas Day York City shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County dispatch says one adult man was injured in a shooting Christmas Day. The man was shot around 11 p.m. in York City at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 21 for updates.
local21news.com
Shooting injures one in West York Borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
local21news.com
Water main break closes road in Ephrata, Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A water main break has closed the first block of Bethany Road between US 322, East Main Street and East Fulton Street in Ephrata Borough. Officials say repair work is expected to be completed around 8:00 AM on Tuesday morning.
local21news.com
Skating arena rolls into the New Year with families across generations
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHP) – Christmas Skating is back this week at Fountainblu Skating Arena in New Cumberland. The business has opened its doors to families in the week between Christmas and New Years for 27 years, giving children a fun activity while they’re home from school. The...
local21news.com
Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
local21news.com
Wrong size, wrong color, or just plain wrong, the great holiday gift return is on
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — While the days leading up to Christmas are often spent frantically browsing for that perfect gift for that special someone; the following weeks can be stressful, trying to squeeze in time to return some of those presents. Whether bringing back a sweater that’s too...
local21news.com
Two commercial vehicles collide in Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a two commercial vehicle accident on Monday. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 372 and Oak Bottom Rd. Officials say a box truck and fuel oil...
local21news.com
Bandit on a bike steals money jar in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a thief who stole a wallet and a jar full of change from a parked car in Spring Garden Township. According to Spring Garden Township Police Department, the person pictured broke into a parked sedan...
local21news.com
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
local21news.com
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
local21news.com
Robber threatens employee with weapon at Metro PCS in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to find a robber who threatened to hurt a Metro PCS employee unless they would give him money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the thief had entered the store on Dec. 26 at around 5:28 p.m. Officials say the man...
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
local21news.com
As the holiday season comes to an end waste management steps in
The holiday season focuses on giving and buying gifts to your friends and loved ones but what happens to all the stuff once that season is over?. While most people are winding down after their holiday celebrations, the week after Christmas marks one of the busiest times for our waste management workers. Many people find themselves struggling with the correct disposal of holiday items.
local21news.com
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
local21news.com
Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports that a 59-year-old employee of the Hanover Foods factory in Penn Township, York County died Tuesday morning in a machinery accident. According to witnesses, the employee reportedly fell into a bean hopper while working around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner...
Comments / 0