The Atlanta Braves are the kings of getting good players to sign team-friendly contract extensions. The Braves announced on Tuesday night that they have signed catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract extension that goes through 2028 season. The press release adds that Murphy will have a "$15 million club option for 2029

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO