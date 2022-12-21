ROANOKE, Va. – Snuggled up and ready to kick-start movie night with your favorite holiday movie never looked so ... fun!. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!

ROANOKE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO