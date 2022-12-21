Read full article on original website
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
WSLS
PIN YOUR PICS: The coldest Christmas weekend in over three decades
ROANOKE, Va. – This past Christmas weekend was the coldest in our area since the late 1980s. Add power outages and dangerously low wind chills to the mix, and it became less than ideal for many. Still, the weather provided an opportunity to break out the phones for pics...
WSLS
Free hats, scarves, mittens available at ‘Chase the Chill’ event in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in need of some cozy clothes items to stay warm this winter season in and around Lynchburg are in luck. The Lynchburg Public Library announced they will be hosting the “Chase the Chill” event on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Branch.
WSLS
2022 Recap: The top 5 Tasty Tuesday spots you viewed the most
ROANOKE, Va. – Tasty Tuesday has been going on since August of 2019, and there’s no reason to stop! We’re looking back at 2022 and the spots you viewed the most on wsls.com. Click on the highlighted places below to see their full stories!. If you have...
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Snap a pic of Christmas movie night and share it here
ROANOKE, Va. – Snuggled up and ready to kick-start movie night with your favorite holiday movie never looked so ... fun!. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
WSLS
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
WSLS
What a busy year of weather! Recapping 2022′s notable storms
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. It’s been a busy year for Your Local Weather Authority as myself, Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, and Marshall Downing have had a LOT of storms to track over the past twelve months. I’ll take you through a few...
WSLS
Merry Christmas! A cold, but less windy outlook for the holiday
ROANOKE, Va. – Merry Christmas! We’ve been dealing with bitter cold this holiday weekend, but Santa has a nice present under the tree for us: a slightly warmer day!. Temperatures this afternoon will still be well below-average, but we’ll take the improvement from Christmas Eve. Look for...
WSLS
Post-holiday travel a breeze for drivers on Interstate 81
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – With holiday celebrations behind us, many people are hitting the roads to return home. The few days following Christmas are considered some of the busiest travel days of the year. 10 News spoke with travelers who were stopped at a rest area along Interstate 81...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Floyd woman’s love for hermit crabs makes waves in science community
FLOYD, Va. – A Floyd woman has worked decades to figure out her life, but little did she know it would be a hermit crab that would help her claw her way to her purpose. Mary Akers, 57, is a hermit crab breeder. Her life has revolved around the small crustacean for the past few years. She started Hermit House, which is now a nonprofit dedicated to changing the way people view the species.
WSLS
Illuminights finishes repairs, to continue normal operation through Dec. 30
ROANOKE, Va. – Illuminights will resume normal operations on Tuesday after repairing damages from the winter storm that swept through the Commonwealth over the holiday weekend, according to officials with the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. On Monday, Illuminights had to cancel due to wind damage, as we...
WSLS
AEP: Most customers in Virginia now have power
Appalachian Power said their crews have restored power for 90% of their customers as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes after winter weather swept through the Commonwealth on the holiday weekend. Some of those customers have been without electricity since before Christmas. As of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County had just...
WSLS
Bedford Fire Department, Special Operations rescue horse from frozen pond
HUDDLESTON, Va. – UPDATE:. Despite the crew’s efforts, unfortunately, the horse died. One horse was lifted from a frozen pond to safety, thanks to the Bedford Fire Department. On Sunday around 7:41 p.m., crews said they responded to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston for a...
WSLS
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport dodges major travel troubles
ROANOKE, Va. – Canceled flights and lost luggage are just some of the problems travelers are facing across the country. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is no exception, but Executive Director, Mike Stewart told 10 News the airport has been lucky in not having too many issues. “There’s a nightmare...
WSLS
House fire on Christmas in Roanoke County leaves $250k in damages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is displaced after an accidental house fire on Christmas Day in Roanoke County, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said. Around 12:12 p.m. on Dec. 25, crews said they responded to the 4700 block of Phyllis Road, in the Bonsack area for the report of a chimney fire.
WSLS
Tuesday starts our slow climb out of the freezer; 60s by New Year’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – After the coldest Christmas weekend in more than three decades, we’re slowly climbing our way out. Yes, Tuesday morning is very cold (and calm) but the afternoon highs will make it into the 40s for the first time in almost a week. As high pressure...
WSLS
One hospitalized after Southeast Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – One man was sent to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. We’re told officers responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.
WSLS
Several crews respond to morning structure fire in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Several crews in and around Montgomery County responded to a structure fire on Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane.
WSLS
One hurt after Christmas Eve shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Christmas Eve, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Dec. 24 around 6:35 p.m., the RPD said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW.
WSLS
Crews encourage safe heating after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is spreading the message about how important it is to heat your home safety when cold weather conditions roll around. Over the holiday weekend, crews responded to two separate incidents in which people trying to heat their homes with charcoal grills. From those incidents, seven people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
