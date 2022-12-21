ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Snap a pic of Christmas movie night and share it here

ROANOKE, Va. – Snuggled up and ready to kick-start movie night with your favorite holiday movie never looked so ... fun!. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

What a busy year of weather! Recapping 2022′s notable storms

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. It’s been a busy year for Your Local Weather Authority as myself, Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, and Marshall Downing have had a LOT of storms to track over the past twelve months. I’ll take you through a few...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Merry Christmas! A cold, but less windy outlook for the holiday

ROANOKE, Va. – Merry Christmas! We’ve been dealing with bitter cold this holiday weekend, but Santa has a nice present under the tree for us: a slightly warmer day!. Temperatures this afternoon will still be well below-average, but we’ll take the improvement from Christmas Eve. Look for...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Post-holiday travel a breeze for drivers on Interstate 81

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – With holiday celebrations behind us, many people are hitting the roads to return home. The few days following Christmas are considered some of the busiest travel days of the year. 10 News spoke with travelers who were stopped at a rest area along Interstate 81...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

The Deep Blue Ridge: Floyd woman’s love for hermit crabs makes waves in science community

FLOYD, Va. – A Floyd woman has worked decades to figure out her life, but little did she know it would be a hermit crab that would help her claw her way to her purpose. Mary Akers, 57, is a hermit crab breeder. Her life has revolved around the small crustacean for the past few years. She started Hermit House, which is now a nonprofit dedicated to changing the way people view the species.
FLOYD, VA
WSLS

AEP: Most customers in Virginia now have power

Appalachian Power said their crews have restored power for 90% of their customers as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes after winter weather swept through the Commonwealth on the holiday weekend. Some of those customers have been without electricity since before Christmas. As of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County had just...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport dodges major travel troubles

ROANOKE, Va. – Canceled flights and lost luggage are just some of the problems travelers are facing across the country. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is no exception, but Executive Director, Mike Stewart told 10 News the airport has been lucky in not having too many issues. “There’s a nightmare...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after Southeast Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One man was sent to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. We’re told officers responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Several crews respond to morning structure fire in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Several crews in and around Montgomery County responded to a structure fire on Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Christmas Eve shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Christmas Eve, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Dec. 24 around 6:35 p.m., the RPD said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crews encourage safe heating after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is spreading the message about how important it is to heat your home safety when cold weather conditions roll around. Over the holiday weekend, crews responded to two separate incidents in which people trying to heat their homes with charcoal grills. From those incidents, seven people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

