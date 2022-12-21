Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Bruce Darrell Seiber, age 68 of Oak Ridge
Bruce Darrell Seiber, age 68 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born on November 20, 1954. His family describes him as being a hard worker and a loving family man. For over 40 years, he owned and operated his own landscaping company and maintained rental properties around the area. He was generous and would often give back to his community. He loved to joke around with folks but mainly loved fishing and was a big fan of Tennessee Football. Most importantly he loved his children with all of his heart.
WYSH AM 1380
Roy Burmal Blankenship, age 99 of Coalfield
Roy Burmal Blankenship, age 99 of Coalfield passed away on December 25, 2022 at The Groves at Oak Ridge. He was born in McMinnville, Tennessee and has lived in East Tennessee since 1946. He retired from Y-12 as a Security Inspector after 36 years. Roy enjoyed gardening, fishing, and driving his mustang.
WYSH AM 1380
Michael “Mike” Ray Smith, age 66, of Clinton
Michael “Mike” Ray Smith, age 66, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Mike was born on February 16, 1956, in Mobile, Alabama. Mike was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Mike retired from DOE as a Security Officer after 31 years of service. Throughout his life, Mike loved to read and collect knives. The love of his life was his grandchildren whom he loved spending time. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Smith.
WYSH AM 1380
Albahealth in Roane County to lay off 100+ in early 2023
A business in Roane County has notified the state that it intends to permanently lay off over 100 workers during the first quarter of the new year. Albahealth, located in Rockwood, filed a WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development last week indicating that the layoffs of a total of 121 workers will occur between January 2nd and March 31st, 2023.
WYSH AM 1380
Rocky Top to see upgrades to sidewalks, roads downtown
The city of Rocky Top has announced it will receive a grant of $950,000 in addition to a previously approved $899,878 grant from the state to make sidewalk and road improvements along Main Street in the downtown area. Both are for sidewalk repairs, pedestrian lighting and other improvements along Main...
WYSH AM 1380
Slick roads lead to closures, delays
Due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions, the Anderson County Courthouse, the courts, and all county government offices (including libraries) are closed for Tuesday, December 27th. All city of Oak Ridge offices will open on a three-hour delay, at 11 am rather than 8 am. The Roane County Courthouse...
Comments / 0