Bruce Darrell Seiber, age 68 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born on November 20, 1954. His family describes him as being a hard worker and a loving family man. For over 40 years, he owned and operated his own landscaping company and maintained rental properties around the area. He was generous and would often give back to his community. He loved to joke around with folks but mainly loved fishing and was a big fan of Tennessee Football. Most importantly he loved his children with all of his heart.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO