Blood drive at Warren concert venue
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Red Cross is having a holiday blood drive in Warren.
It's from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Packard Music Hall.
There will also be one tomorrow at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.
All donors will get a Red Cross t-shirt, Panera coupon, and refreshments.
