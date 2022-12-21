ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Blood drive at Warren concert venue

By Michael Reiner
 6 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Red Cross is having a holiday blood drive in Warren.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Packard Music Hall.

There will also be one tomorrow at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.

All donors will get a Red Cross t-shirt, Panera coupon, and refreshments.

To register visit redcrossblood.org.

