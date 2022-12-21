ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exira, IA

Exira-EHK School Board approves measure to help fill out staff for next year

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Elk Horn) The Exira-EHK school district wants to get a head start on filling vacancies for the 2023-24 school year.

The School Board on Monday approved an Early Notification Incentive Plan. “We are going to pay a small stipend ($1,500 if you’ve been with the district for five years, or $750 if you’ve been here less) if you are planning not to return next year.” Superintendent Trevor Miller comments on the need for the incentive. “That way we can get out and plan and market a lot sooner than later. That’s the key with the teacher shortage. Last year we had a hard time finding high school Social Studies and PE. I don’t think this year is going to be a lot better. I don’t think there’s a lot more candidates out there. This is just a way to help us know what’s coming.”

Also during Monday’s meeting the board approved a sharing agreement with IKM-Manning for Human Resources.

