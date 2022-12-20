Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
The installation of cameras in Bonelli’s eagle nests causes the reproduction of the species to fail
A team from the Cavanilles Institute of Biodiversity and Evolutionary Biology (ICBiBe) of the University of Valencia demonstrates how the installation of cameras inside Bonelli’s eagle nests in the south of the province of Castellón, for a study on the diet of this species, has caused detrimental effects on the few pairs of Bonelli’s eagle that still nest in the Valencian Community.
myscience.org
’Scientists can never make statements with 100% certainty’
EPFL professor Jacques Fellay, who served on the Swiss National Covid-19 Task Force, has been selected for a new advisory committee that the government set up recently so policymakers and scientists can continue their joint efforts. The pandemic did have a silver lining. At least that was the case in...
myscience.org
Making scientific publishing easier around the world
MIT alumnus-founded PoolText offers a platform for researchers and journal editors to improve the efficiency of submitting and publishing scientific papers. If you’ve been at MIT long enough, you’ve probably heard grumblings about peer-reviewed journals that are slow or uncooperative. But those problems are trivial compared to the challenges faced by researchers in other parts of the world.
myscience.org
People sleep the least from early 30s to early 50s
People sleep less in mid-adulthood than they do in early and late adulthood, finds a new study led by UCL, University of East Anglia and University of Lyon researchers. Sleep duration declines in early adulthood until age 33, and then picks up again at age 53, according to the findings published in Nature Communications.
myscience.org
UCL named key strategic partner in EU’s new ’Centre for the Technologies of Gene and Cell Therapy’
Scientists at UCL will play key roles in the new landmark €30m EU-funded ’Centre for the Technologies of Gene and Cell Therapy’, helping develop advanced drugs for the treatment of rare and incurable diseases. The National Institute of Chemistry in Slovenia has received a €30 million investment...
myscience.org
Of cancer therapy research and Mars volcanism
A special year is soon coming to an end. In 2022, much has been researched, developed and invented at ETH Zurich. ETH News looks back on an eventful past year. Robot ANYmal can walk over hill and dale - thanks to its visual perception and sense of touch, made possible by artificial intelligence.
myscience.org
COVID-19 pandemic increased the vulnerability of people living with obesity
The COVID-19 pandemic may have left people living with obesity more vulnerable to the cost-of-living crisis, warns a study led by UCL researchers. Adults with obesity surveyed in the study reported that their mental health - which is known to be associated with weight gain - had deteriorated between the end of the UK’s first COVID-19 lockdown in July 2020 and September 2021.
Comments / 0