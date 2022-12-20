On the trail of the body’s largest protein: WWU researchers prove the role of titin in muscle contraction. Münster (mfm/mew) - The term "titin" will not mean much to most people - which is actually a pity. Because titin is the largest protein in the body. With its approximately 35,000 amino acids, the muscle protein is huge, but its significance is still poorly understood. Scientists at the Institute of Physiology II of the Westphalian Wilhelms University (WWU) Münster have made it their task to expand knowledge about this special protein. In a study now published in the Journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA (PNAS), they were able to use an innovative approach to prove that titin plays a direct role in muscle contraction. These findings could provide a new clue to curing certain muscle and heart diseases.

2 DAYS AGO