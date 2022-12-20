Read full article on original website
Two grants for groundbreaking UT research projects through Open Competition ENW-XS
The NWO Domain Board Science has awarded 26 applications in the Open Competition Domain Science - XS. The themes vary from harnessing tidal energy, studying the human brain to developing selfburrowing robots. Two grants are for UT research: ’Bio-inspired burrowing robot for soil penetration in limited-access sites’ (Faculty ET) and ’Solar-Powered autonomous microrobot with a self-oscillating "heart" (Faculty TNW).
Emeritus Richard Wurtman, influential figure in translational research, dies at 86
Longtime MIT of neuroscience led research behind 200 patents, laying the groundwork for numerous medical products. Richard Wurtman, the Cecil H. Green Distinguished Professor Emeritus and a member of the MIT faculty for 44 years, died on Dec. 13. He was 86. Wurtman received an MD from Harvard Medical School...
Making scientific publishing easier around the world
MIT alumnus-founded PoolText offers a platform for researchers and journal editors to improve the efficiency of submitting and publishing scientific papers. If you’ve been at MIT long enough, you’ve probably heard grumblings about peer-reviewed journals that are slow or uncooperative. But those problems are trivial compared to the challenges faced by researchers in other parts of the world.
MIT’s departments, labs, and centers celebrate the holidays
Across the Institute, MIT’s communities took part in light-hearted traditions new and old. Amid final exams and year-end research crunches, this is also the time of year when many in the MIT community take time to have some fun and express gratitude for the people that make their work possible. Each year across the Institute, community members gather for holiday parties and socializing in a more relaxed environment than the lab or classroom.
People sleep the least from early 30s to early 50s
People sleep less in mid-adulthood than they do in early and late adulthood, finds a new study led by UCL, University of East Anglia and University of Lyon researchers. Sleep duration declines in early adulthood until age 33, and then picks up again at age 53, according to the findings published in Nature Communications.
Role of titin in muscle contraction demonstrated
On the trail of the body’s largest protein: WWU researchers prove the role of titin in muscle contraction. Münster (mfm/mew) - The term "titin" will not mean much to most people - which is actually a pity. Because titin is the largest protein in the body. With its approximately 35,000 amino acids, the muscle protein is huge, but its significance is still poorly understood. Scientists at the Institute of Physiology II of the Westphalian Wilhelms University (WWU) Münster have made it their task to expand knowledge about this special protein. In a study now published in the Journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA (PNAS), they were able to use an innovative approach to prove that titin plays a direct role in muscle contraction. These findings could provide a new clue to curing certain muscle and heart diseases.
In 2023, I want to
He is not into New Year’s Resolutions himself. If he wants to change something, he does it right away and does not wait for a certain moment. Yet, for us he dived into the why and how of good resolutions at the beginning of each year: Thomas Gültzow, assistant professor of social psychology (FPN). And even better, he gives tips to increase our chances of success with good resolutions.
Of cancer therapy research and Mars volcanism
A special year is soon coming to an end. In 2022, much has been researched, developed and invented at ETH Zurich. ETH News looks back on an eventful past year. Robot ANYmal can walk over hill and dale - thanks to its visual perception and sense of touch, made possible by artificial intelligence.
Humans have been using bear skins for at least 300,000 years
Humans have been using bear skins to protect themselves from cold weather for at least 300,000 years. This is suggested by cut marks on the metatarsal and phalanx of a cave bear discovered at the Lower Paleolithic site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony, Germany. This makes it one of the oldest examples of this type in the world. The research was conducted by an archaeological team from the University of Tübingen, the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment (SHEP) in Tübingen, together with a colleague from Leiden University. This study was published in the Journal of Human Evolution.
