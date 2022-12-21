Read full article on original website
Related
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 480,000
As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds in Richmond County and thousands across the Carolinas are out of power Friday morning as strong winds sweep across the region. As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy reported that more than 170,000 of its customers in both North and South Carolina were affected. More than 140,000 of those are just in North Carolina.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
Counties with the longest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy […]
State of emergency declared in North Carolina ahead of extreme cold weather
This comes as the possibility of icy conditions in the western portion of the state and below-average temperatures are expected.
WRAL
Wind gusts knock down power poles in Rocky Mount, cause outages at Durham intersection
Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state. Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state.
Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow
Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
wcti12.com
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
WXII 12
How to report winter storm power outages in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you lose power, here are the numbers you need. Click on the links to report outages and check for restoration times as they occur. Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online. Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356. Energy United:...
WXII 12
Send WXII 12 News your snow and ice photos, videos
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We want to see your photos and videos of the winter weather across North Carolina!. Click the video player above to see Beech Mountain Ski Conditions. Share your content with us and check back later to see if we show them on TV. Email them to...
wpde.com
People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop
WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
WXII 12
North Carolina Highway Patrol is warning holiday drivers of black ice on roads
N.C. — Wintry weather is impacting the Piedmont Triad as folks make last-minute Christmas preps and travel for the holiday. North Carolina Highway Patrol says the biggest concern for drivers in the coming days is black ice. "You know, that's when we see the most severe collisions, is...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
WITN
Governor Cooper signs State of Emergency ahead of late week winter weather impacts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a State of Emergency ahead of extremely cold temperatures expected later this week. The order activates the state’s emergency operations plan, waives transportation regulations to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and protect consumers from price gouging.
Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
NC price-gouging law now in effect after State of Emergency declared, Attorney General says
North Carolina's price-gouging law is now in effect, Attorney General Josh Stein announced, one day after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a State of Emergency with freezing weather on the horizon.
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
Comments / 0