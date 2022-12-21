ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

FOX8 News

North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain

(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
WNCT

Counties with the longest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy […]
WRAL News

Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow

Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
wcti12.com

Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup

With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
WXII 12

How to report winter storm power outages in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you lose power, here are the numbers you need. Click on the links to report outages and check for restoration times as they occur. Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online. Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356. Energy United:...
WXII 12

Send WXII 12 News your snow and ice photos, videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We want to see your photos and videos of the winter weather across North Carolina!. Click the video player above to see Beech Mountain Ski Conditions. Share your content with us and check back later to see if we show them on TV. Email them to...
wpde.com

People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop

WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
WITN

Governor Cooper signs State of Emergency ahead of late week winter weather impacts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a State of Emergency ahead of extremely cold temperatures expected later this week. The order activates the state’s emergency operations plan, waives transportation regulations to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and protect consumers from price gouging.
FOX8 News

Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
