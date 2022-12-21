Read full article on original website
myscience.org
Roy van der Meel: I’m a kind of postie who delivers medicines
In part two of our year-end series, we talk with Roy van der Meel about his quest to find clever ways to deliver drugs into the body. Whereas most people had never heard about (m)RNA before the Covid-19 pandemic, that is very different now. What is it like when all eyes are suddenly on your research? For biochemist Roy van Meel, a researcher in Precision Medicine research group, 2022 was a harvest year. What does he expect from 2023?
myscience.org
What Imperial research taught us about COVID-19 in 2022
From increased understanding of immunity to analysing the success of vaccines, we look back at what Imperial taught us about COVID-19 in 2022. A study published in March in the journal Science found that in triple-vaccinated people infected for the first time, Omicron infection boosted immunity against previous variants (such as alpha, delta, and the original strain) but less so against Omicron. There was no boost at all in people who had previously been infected with a different variant. The Imperial team behind the paper attributed this to an effect called ’hybrid immune damping’. This study helped explain why so many triple-vaccinated people were infected or re-infected when Omicron was prevalent earlier in the year.
