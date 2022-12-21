Read full article on original website
Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N. report. In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to be soldiers, according to the report by...
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country’s position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese...
