Franklin News Post
Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
Franklin Count hit hard by pre-Christmas storm-related power outages
Franklin County residents were hit hard by the pre-Christmas storm that knocked out electrical service to thousands across the region. By Tuesday morning, there remained just a handful of outages scattered from Westlake, to Rocky Mount to Ferrum. Just 24 hours earlier, approximately 1,600 customers in Franklin County were still without power, according to Appalachian Power Co. That figure itself was down from more than 6,000 on Saturday.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
At Virginia Tech, sesquicentennial includes a look ahead
In Blacksburg and beyond, Virginia Tech is poised to expand its history another 150 years, according to university plans and the leadership behind that vision. A yearlong celebration of Virginia Tech’s sesquicentennial anniversary ended last week, with diplomas bestowed to the almost 3,000-person graduating class of fall 2022. Since...
Indoor track and field teams compete at Roanoke College
SALEM - Franklin County’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed in the Holiday Track Classic 2023 at Roanoke College’s Creeger Center. Here are the finishes for the Eagles boys squad. Tristian Wright, third place, 55-meter dash, 6.61. Azariah Smith, 10th place, 55-meter dash, 6.87. Jaemon...
Eagles' season resumes in McDonald's Classic
Franklin County's boys varsity basketball seeks to claim victories eight and nine before the end of the 2022 calendar year when the Eagles face Thomas Dale and Cosby in consecutive games set for Wednesday and Thursday at Samuel M. Hawkins Gymnasium. The Eagles (7-1) face the Knights at 6:45 p.m....
