Months after devastating fire, Peachtree City Walmart reopens

(FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga.) — Four months after it was nearly destroyed by a fire, a Peachtree City Walmart partially reopens Wednesday.

“This is almost like halftime for us,” store manager Brad Mink told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It’s been a very extensive process.”

Investigators discovered the August 24 fire was set by a 14-year-old girl, who later pleaded guilty in juvenile court. Mink said damage estimates were up to $30 million.

“It actually destroyed pretty much the whole building,” he explained.

On Wednesday, store officials will reopen the grocery sections of the store, including the bakery, deli and frozen foods. Mink said they would also be selling a limited number of toys, and the pharmacy is also going to be open.

The target day for a full reopening is February 8, 2023.

