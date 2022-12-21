ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Months after devastating fire, Peachtree City Walmart reopens

By Jonathan O'Brien
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yi3ck_0jptKu5400

(FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga.) — Four months after it was nearly destroyed by a fire, a Peachtree City Walmart partially reopens Wednesday.

“This is almost like halftime for us,” store manager Brad Mink told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It’s been a very extensive process.”

Investigators discovered the August 24 fire was set by a 14-year-old girl, who later pleaded guilty in juvenile court. Mink said damage estimates were up to $30 million.

“It actually destroyed pretty much the whole building,” he explained.

On Wednesday, store officials will reopen the grocery sections of the store, including the bakery, deli and frozen foods. Mink said they would also be selling a limited number of toys, and the pharmacy is also going to be open.

The target day for a full reopening is February 8, 2023.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Clayton County teen disappears from residence

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Clayton County. Clayton police said Titola Layena was last seen in the 600 Block of Somerset Drive in Stockbridge. Police said Layena is diagnosed with a few mental illnesses including multi-personality disorder...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores

ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Mega Millions up to $565 million for tonight’s drawing

ATLANTA — With how frigid it has been outside the last week or so, there is something that would definitely help warm you up: a winning Mega Millions ticket. Tuesday night’s drawing is for a whopping $565 million. If you were to win and decided to take home the lump sum from the lottery, you would walk away with $293.6 million.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Hawks lose Trae Young to calf injury in loss to Pacers

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young left Tuesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers with a calf injury and didn't return. Young sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter on a drive to the basket. He planted his left foot and came up in pain after the non-contact injury. He limped...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
113K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy