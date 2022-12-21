Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
iPhone 15 Rumors: All the Buzz About Apple's Next Phone
The iPhone 15 lineup likely won't arrive until the fall of 2023, but there are plenty of questions about what to expect from Apple's next-generation phone. Will the iPhone 15 have a USB-C port? Will Apple increase iPhone prices in 2023? Will it even be called the "iPhone 15"? No one outside of Apple knows for sure, but the rumor mill will certainly feed our curiosity until Apple throws the next iPhone event. Here are some of the biggest and most credible rumors we've seen so far, to paint a picture of what we may see from the iPhone 15.
Samsung adds Galaxy A32 5G to its Android 13 party
Another day, another Samsung smartphone receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the past few weeks and it continues to be today. The Galaxy A32 5G is the latest recipient of the Korean firm’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. The 4G model of this phone picked up the new Android version a couple of days back.
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Why Apple Hasn't Released the iPhone Fold... Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line includes some of the biggest hardware updates made in years, including the iPhone 14 Pro's redesigned cutout for Dynamic Island's contextual notifications and an iPhone 14 Plus model. But among the changes, Apple has not yet confirmed if a rumored foldable iPhone is in development. This is particularly curious as Samsung continues to refine its foldable phone lineup with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 back in August.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Leaked Motorola ThinkPhone sounds like the ultimate workaholic phone
It looks like Lenovo is bringing the faux carbon-fiber styling of its laptops to a Motorola handset.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is our 2022 Readers' Choice Phone of the Year
Last week, the Android Police staff declared their winners for the Editors' Picks of 2022, selecting the Pixel 7 Pro as the best smartphone of the year. Of course, it's not just our voice that matters. Our readers love to dive deep into new devices as much as we do, which is why we anxiously watched our Readers' Choice poll over the last week to see who would take the top spot. With the results now in, we can finally declare a winner — and wouldn't you know, it's a familiar model.
You can rent a Google Pixel for free to go stargazing in Japan
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are among our favorite smartphones of the year, partly thanks to their incredible array of cameras and the color science baked into the Google Camera app. Since Google added Night Sight to the app, Pixel phones have been the go-to smartphone for professional and casual astrophotography. In Japan, you can rent a Pixel 7 for a stargazing event called the "Night Tour," and snap photos of the sky to your heart's content.
Google Search is going multilingual for the polyglot in you
Google Search has been making strides towards being more inclusive of different languages and dialects. While it can already mix and match results from English and your native/second language, so far that hasn't extended to the handier knowledge graph cards. For the polyglots among us, Google Search is now looking to diversify its results page to include information in two languages, starting with Hindi as the second language. Additionally, Google's voice search is also getting the ability to understand mixed-language queries.
Google Voice can now jump between cellular and Wi-Fi during a call
Google Voice is a nifty VoIP calling service that lets you connect with people anywhere in the US and Canada at virtually zero cost. The service has also seen multiple updates this year, including Smart Replies and the ability to place calls with a single click/tap on the web. Google is now announcing an update for Voice which can significantly improve call quality thanks to what the company calls "intelligent network switching."
OnePlus and Oppo announce partnership, like they weren't the same company already
OnePlus and Oppo have long worked hand-in-hand on hardware and software alike, but OnePlus was able to maintain its independent identity — until recently. While OnePlus still makes some of our favorite Android phones, the line separating the two brands has been less and less bright by the day. Their close ties became more obvious when the two brands decided to merge software resources. Now, OnePlus and Oppo are getting into an even deeper, more formal partnership, making OnePlus a sub-brand of Oppo in every meaningful way.
Apple joins forces with Google and Mozilla for a big upgrade to Speedometer
Google Chrome is the default browser on the best Android phones and is also a popular desktop web browser. It competes with Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Brave, and many open-source alternatives in addition to the web browser found on Apple products, Safari. While each browser has its positives and negatives, developers rely on metrics like browser benchmarks to determine the area where a particular offering shines. Speedometer is one such benchmark tool — it was set up by Apple's WebKit team back in 2014 — but it's only seen one major upgrade and that was way back in 2018. Well, the WebKit team is now joining up with folks on the Chrome and Firefox sides to develop the next big iteration of the benchmark service, unsurprisingly named Speedometer 3.
Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute shoppers
The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there's a very good chance you'll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Google’s new settings page looks a lot more like Android 13
When Google launched Material Design 3 and Material You alongside Android 12, the company was quick to add the new design language to many of its apps. A big outlier certainly is the Google app, which still doesn't look like a native part of the new Android theme, coming without tinted backgrounds and no new bottom navigation bar buttons. The company is slowly changing this and is preparing to launch a drastically redesigned app. In the meantime, a new settings page has been added for a few users that already adheres to some of the Material Design 3 guidelines.
Forget Galaxy S23 — Google Pixel 7a could be the best Android phone in 2023
Based on our experience with the Google Pixel 6a, our phones editor believes that the Pixel 7a will be the phone to beat in 2023. If Google keeps the same $449 price, the unannounced phone could be a monster that no one will see coming.
First Galaxy S23 series promotional image reveals design and colorways of Samsung's next-gen flagships
Samsung is rumored to be planning its next Unpacked event for the first week of February. The company will debut the Galaxy S23 series at said event, and while "official" leaks of the phones have proven elusive, that looks to have changed now. As revealed by 91Mobiles, a promotional image...
