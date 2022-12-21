Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
3 accused of stealing envelopes at Merrick Post Office, scene of previous scams
Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing envelopes at Long Island post office where residents had previously complained about a check-washing scam. Police say they watched the three men drive up to the Merrick Post Office on Fisher Avenue early Monday morning. Noah and Ralph Aranzamendi, of Brooklyn, are...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect poses as delivery driver in Stony Point house burglary
The video shows a man walking to the front door, posing as a delivery driver about to drop off a toy car. He knocks and checks to see if anyone is home.
Police: Man stole from Norwalk Walmart, pulled knife on loss prevention officer on Christmas Eve
When approached by a loss prevention officer, police say he then pulled the knife before running off.
Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders
Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record.
Surveillance image released of Bellport deli armed robbery suspect
Detectives say the suspect walked into the Quick Stop Super Deli on Station Road back in October and showed a gun.
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry. Henry was a doctor who lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Police: New Rochelle man missing since November found dead in the Bronx
Police say 61-year-old Christopher Corcoran was last seen leaving his home on Nov. 18.
Man on bicycle fatally struck in Amityville
Police say the incident unfolded around 11 p.m. on Route 110 near Ritter Avenue.
Police: No evidence of shots fired during fight at Roosevelt Field Mall food court
A fight at the food court inside Roosevelt Field caused a scare for some customers on Monday. Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said during the disturbance, which happened at around 6 p.m., some chairs and a garbage pail were turned over - leading some to believe that there were shots fired.
Police: Man stabbed at I-95 rest area in Fairfield following argument with woman
State police say a man was stabbed at an I-95 rest stop in Fairfield following an argument with a woman. The stabbing happened on Monday on the northbound side of I-95 in Fairfield around 10:30 p.m. near exit 22. State police say the man was stabbed multiple times in the...
Police: Driver killed, 6 others hospitalized in multicar crash in Hempstead
The chain-reaction crash involved a total of four vehicles and nine people.
Bronx resident honored by MTA as its billionth rider in 2022
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority celebrated a milestone of one billion subway riders in 2022 Tuesday with the billionth rider being a Bronx resident!
Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School
A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
Grandmother crashes car into Elizabeth home kitchen
The fire department says that when they arrived, nearby neighbors were tending to the grandmother, whose Honda CR-V ended up in the neighbor’s kitchen.
NYPD: Driver in Queens found dead after single-car crash
Police say a driver was found dead in their car after a single-car crash on Nassau Expressway in Queens.
Police: Person killed, several injured in multicar crash in Hempstead
Police say that a person died, and several people were injured in a multicar crash in Hempstead on Christmas. They say officers were called to the crash, which involved four cars, at Henry and Greenwich streets at around 6 p.m. One person died in the crash, and several other people...
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home
A fire broke out in a Newark house Monday night. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after. There were two families inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported. The cause of...
Driver airlifted to hospital after slamming into Orange County home
A driver was seriously injured after smashing into a home in Orange County Monday night. Police say a pick-up truck crashed into the side of a home on Neversink Drive just outside of Port Jervis around 9 p.m. Firefighters say the home was in danger of collapsing, while the driver...
Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52
A well-known Eastchester businessman suddenly died last Friday. Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham. Provenzale had been honored as Grand Marshal of the Eastchester Columbus Day Parade and was a major contributor to...
