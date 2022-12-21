Read full article on original website
Gallatin roads reopen following train derailment
Several roads were closed for multiple hours in Gallatin after a train derailed early Monday morning.
Officials warn of dangerous road conditions Monday night in Middle Tennessee
TDOT says they've had crews out all morning prepping roads.
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend.
WKRN
1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24
1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24

Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead.
thunder1320.com
Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond
In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...
WKRN
Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle
Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle

Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday.
Metro police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly I-24 shooting
Metro police have released more information about the investigation into the shooting death of Christopher Spaunhorst.
UPDATE: Few more snow showers & slick road concerns tonight
Before the cold weather finally clears, we are tracking another weather system to bring additional snow to our region.
smokeybarn.com
Christmas Morning Fire Destroys Springfield Historic Area Home
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Officials say a space heater was the cause of a fire that ultimately destroyed an entire home Christmas morning, officials calling the home a total loss. The home is located near downtown Springfield, tucked in behind Stokes Brown Public Library on N. Boren...
WKRN
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather.
wgnsradio.com
MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots
(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
radio7media.com
Maury County Fire Responds to Off Road Accident
MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO AN OFF-ROAD ACCIDENT THURSDAY MORNING IN THE AREA OF HAYWOOD HOLLOW ROAD. THE INCIDENT INVOLVED A 4-WHEELER THAT FLIPPED ONTO ITS SIDE AND INITIAL REPORTS CONFIRMED THAT THE PATIENT WAS STILL IN THE VEHICLE. MAURY COUNTY FIRE UNITS ON SCENE STABILIZED THE PATIENT UNTIL THEY WERE TRANSPORTED BY MAURY REGIONAL EMS TO VANDERBILT.
Driver dead after getting shot in truck along I-24 in East Nashville
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced
I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
‘It screams inefficacy’: Nashville lawmakers say they are investigating power outages
Lawmakers say they are trying to learn more about the situation after numerous Nashville residents were left in the dark amid freezing temperatures this week.
WKRN
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities.
Woman and teen son shot in Cumberland Plaza parking lot
A woman and her teen son were shot in a Nashville strip mall parking lot Friday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
wgnsradio.com
Keep your Water Pipes from Freezing - Use Caution in Extreme Cold Weather throughout Rutherford County
The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory that impacts Rutherford and surrounding counties highlights temperatures dropping into the single digits and warns of gusty wind speeds, which lead to windchills between negative 15-degrees and negative 25-degrees between now and Monday. The advisory warns residents that such cold windchills can lead to hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin within as little as 30-minutes of exposure.
Southeast Nashville suffers prolonged power outage. Here's why.
Southeast Nashville was one of the hardest hit areas by power outages and many residents told NewsChannel 5 they were without power for the majority of the day.
The last time snow fell on Christmas Day
The last time measurable snow fell on Christmas Day was in 2010 where Nashville received 1.1 inches.
