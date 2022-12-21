I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO