Spring Hill, TN

WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. LIST: Here are the laws that take effect Jan. 1, …. When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, more than a dozen laws will go...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24

Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in...
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond

In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...
smokeybarn.com

Christmas Morning Fire Destroys Springfield Historic Area Home

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Officials say a space heater was the cause of a fire that ultimately destroyed an entire home Christmas morning, officials calling the home a total loss. The home is located near downtown Springfield, tucked in behind Stokes Brown Public Library on N. Boren...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN

6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots

(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Fire Responds to Off Road Accident

MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO AN OFF-ROAD ACCIDENT THURSDAY MORNING IN THE AREA OF HAYWOOD HOLLOW ROAD. THE INCIDENT INVOLVED A 4-WHEELER THAT FLIPPED ONTO ITS SIDE AND INITIAL REPORTS CONFIRMED THAT THE PATIENT WAS STILL IN THE VEHICLE. MAURY COUNTY FIRE UNITS ON SCENE STABILIZED THE PATIENT UNTIL THEY WERE TRANSPORTED BY MAURY REGIONAL EMS TO VANDERBILT.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced

I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Keep your Water Pipes from Freezing - Use Caution in Extreme Cold Weather throughout Rutherford County

The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory that impacts Rutherford and surrounding counties highlights temperatures dropping into the single digits and warns of gusty wind speeds, which lead to windchills between negative 15-degrees and negative 25-degrees between now and Monday. The advisory warns residents that such cold windchills can lead to hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin within as little as 30-minutes of exposure.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

