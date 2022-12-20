Read full article on original website
Carl John Bako
Carl John Bako, 80, died peacefully Dec. 19. Carl was born in Barberton and lived nearly his entire life there. He graduated from Barberton High School in 1960 and from The Ohio State University in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. His professional career spanned 58 years, working for the Babcock & Wilcox Company, Summit County Sheriff’s Department, City of Barberton and as owner of Gionino’s Pizza in Wadsworth for the last 21 years. Carl loved watching his Buckeyes and attended just about every football home game for almost 50 years. He enjoyed studying history and watching documentaries and TV shows about the Old West. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Dorothy Bako and his brother and sister-in-law Jay (Barbara) Bako. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Maria, son Carl (Melanie), sister-in-law Monica Brown, granddaughters Allison Dicko and Brittany Dicko, nephews David Brown and J.J. (Carmen) Brown, Justin (Jennifer) Bako, Wendy (Mike) Baxter, Alex Bako and great nephews Sebastian, Julian, Stephen, Nicholas and Logan. Special thanks to Polly Martin for all of her help these last several months. Also, thanks to the staffs at Pebble Creek and Summa Barberton Hospital. Calling hours will be Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Hilary Parish, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Summit County, 812 Biruta Street, Akron, OH 44307. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
Katherine “Kate” Ann Krosnick
Katherine “Kate” Ann Krosnick, 81, passed away Dec. 18, after a short illness. She was a graduate of Norton High School and a life resident of Norton/ Barberton. Kate was a longtime volunteer for the American Red Cross and a member of the Red Hats Society. Preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Donald J. Krosnick Sr. Kate is survived by son, Donald “Jim” Krosnick Jr. and daughter, Ann Wagner; grandsons, Brian Krosnick and Nathan Wagner; longtime companion, Richard Vachon; along with numerous nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Kate’s funeral service will be Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Rod Grabski.officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
