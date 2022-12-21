ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA



LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Longswamp Township house fire started near fireplace

LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Christmas Day fire has destroyed a home and displaced a family in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Authorities say when they got to 20 Clearview Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night, fire was venting from the roof and extending from the first floor all the way to the attic of the home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Extreme cold blamed for at least one Berks death

READING, Pa. - The recent stretch of extreme cold is being blamed for one death in Berks County, and possibly another. According to the coroner, 74-year-old Bonnie Moore was found dead inside her Bethel Township home on Christmas Day. They said she had no heat after losing power. The coroner...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts.

Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts. In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Sal Panto said he will be suggesting more than $1 million of savings for the City of Easton to city council in the coming weeks.
EASTON, PA
Shore News Network

40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve

TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

