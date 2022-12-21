Read full article on original website
Related
21-year-old killed in Lower Macungie Township crash
A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley.
Crash on Route 22 West near Route 512 slows early morning commute for about an hour (UPDATE)
A crash slowed the morning commute on Route 22 West just past the Route 512 interchange in Hanover Township, Northampton County, authorities say. Traffic was getting by in the left lane after the wreck, which was reported at 5:48 a.m., a Northampton County emergency shift supervisor and a Pennsylvania Department camera indicate.
Lehigh Man Dies In Christmas Eve Workplace Accident, Coroner Says
A Lehigh Valley man is dead following a workplace accident on Christmas Eve, officials say. Michael David Lugo, a 39-year-old resident of Salisbury Township, was at the NFI Industries warehouse at 9645 West Hills Court in Weisenberg, when he became trapped between a loading dock wall and a tra…
Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree
A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Longswamp Township house fire started near fireplace
LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Christmas Day fire has destroyed a home and displaced a family in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Authorities say when they got to 20 Clearview Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night, fire was venting from the roof and extending from the first floor all the way to the attic of the home.
Man sentenced for firing shots during parking dispute
WILKES-BARRE — A Lehigh County man accused of assaulting a woman and discharging at least four rounds from a handgun during a parking di
Philly Uber driver tells police rider fired shot at him; gunshot victim shows up at hospital
An Uber driver tells Philadelphia police that a rider fired a shot at him.
Hit-and-run crash leaves man dead in North Philly; search underway for suspect
Police say the vehicle was recovered, but the driver fled the scene.
Montco Man Shot Victim In Head On Christmas Day, Philly Police Say
Philadelphia police have arrested the man they say shot and killed another in a Center City hotel room on Christmas Day, authorities told Daily Voice. Mehkial Heredia, 24, of Gilbertsville, is charged with murder and burglary and remains in police custody after bail was denied, state court records show. First...
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for suspect who fired shots into North Philadelphia home, struck 14-year-old
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in the shooting of a juvenile in North Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 19 on the 2100 block of W York Street. Authorities say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man arrested in connection to Christmas Eve wreck that killed 3, including 2 from Berks
Millsboro, Dela. – A Delaware man is now charged in connection with a deadly Christmas Eve crash that killed three people, including two from Berks County. Delaware State Police announced Monday that they have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox of Millsboro, Delaware. They say he took off after hitting a...
Man dies after being shot inside Brewerytown home
Police are investigating a homicide in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Firefighters battle the heat and cold in Berks
Firefighters were battling the elements in addition to a fire in Reading this morning. Tom Rader will have more. After spending the holidays without power, the lights are back on for many in Berks County. Details at 5:30.
NY Man Arrested In Philadelphia; Charged With Murdering His Mother In East Brunswick, NJ
December 27, 2022 EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police…
WFMZ-TV Online
Extreme cold blamed for at least one Berks death
READING, Pa. - The recent stretch of extreme cold is being blamed for one death in Berks County, and possibly another. According to the coroner, 74-year-old Bonnie Moore was found dead inside her Bethel Township home on Christmas Day. They said she had no heat after losing power. The coroner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts.
Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts. In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Sal Panto said he will be suggesting more than $1 million of savings for the City of Easton to city council in the coming weeks.
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Christmas Horrors: Body Left in Garbage Bag and Woman Found Dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
Comments / 0