For the second year in a row, Lower Paxton Township-based D&H Distributing was ranked in the top 100 of Forbes’ List of “America’s Largest Private Companies”. The company brought in $5.4 billion last year and is the 94th largest private company in the U.S., according to Forbes. The company fell 10 spots in the ranking from the previous year’s list but actually brought in more money than last year’s $5.1 billion.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO