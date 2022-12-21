ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The best PennLive news photos of 2022

From the murder of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo in April to shootings, house fires, snow storms and of course, the elections for U.S. Senator and Pennsylvania Governor, 2022 was filled with news events and PennLive photographers covered them big and Small. From Eid al-Fitr at the Farm Show Complex...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The 10 largest layoffs in Pa. in 2022

Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Woman charged with killing husband on Christmas in N.J. home

A 51-year-old Mays Landing, New Jersey, woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Central Pa. police push the Decide to Ride program for New Year’s weekend to prevent drunk driving

Central Pa. police departments are pushing the “Decide to Ride” program to prevent impaired driving and DUIs over New Year’s weekend. Authorities throughout Lancaster County have partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for the initiative to help central Pennsylvanians ring in the New Year safely, according to CRIMEWATCH PA.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Sheetz, Wawa, D&H Distributing and the 8 other largest private companies in Pennsylvania, according to Forbes

For the second year in a row, Lower Paxton Township-based D&H Distributing was ranked in the top 100 of Forbes’ List of “America’s Largest Private Companies”. The company brought in $5.4 billion last year and is the 94th largest private company in the U.S., according to Forbes. The company fell 10 spots in the ranking from the previous year’s list but actually brought in more money than last year’s $5.1 billion.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rarely seen ‘snownado’ recorded whirling across Idaho highway

A rare weather phenomenon known as a “snowado” was seen spinning across a frigid mountain highway in Idaho. It appeared Wednesday, Dec. 21, on U.S. 30 over Fish Creek Summit, and an Idaho Department of Transportation employee happened to be recording stock footage at the time. The summit is about 275 miles southeast of Boise.
IDAHO STATE
Pa. driver killed on Christmas after hitting tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree.
CATASAUQUA, PA
