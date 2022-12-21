Read full article on original website
The best PennLive news photos of 2022
From the murder of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo in April to shootings, house fires, snow storms and of course, the elections for U.S. Senator and Pennsylvania Governor, 2022 was filled with news events and PennLive photographers covered them big and Small. From Eid al-Fitr at the Farm Show Complex...
These historic Pennsylvania spots are the latest to get their own markers | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
The 10 largest layoffs in Pa. in 2022
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead...
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
Ohio man charged in crash that killed two sisters on Pa. turnpike: police
An Ohio man who drove head-on into another vehicle, killing two sisters on the Pa. turnpike last week, is now charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, according to state police. Jagminder Singh, 41, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by...
Woman charged with killing husband on Christmas in N.J. home
A 51-year-old Mays Landing, New Jersey, woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department...
Man with a dozen prior arrests charged in random N.Y. slashing deaths
NEW YORK (AP) — Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record. James Essig, chief of...
NY Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about career, college
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”...
Co-leader in Michigan governor kidnap plot sentenced to 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Adam Fox, considered one of the two leaders in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 27, to 16 years in prison. Federal prosecutors said Fox, a 39-year-old Wyoming, Michigan, man, and Barry Croft, and Croft, 47, of Bear, Delaware, led the plot. Prosecutors called for life sentences for both men.
Central Pa. police push the Decide to Ride program for New Year’s weekend to prevent drunk driving
Central Pa. police departments are pushing the “Decide to Ride” program to prevent impaired driving and DUIs over New Year’s weekend. Authorities throughout Lancaster County have partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for the initiative to help central Pennsylvanians ring in the New Year safely, according to CRIMEWATCH PA.
Sheetz, Wawa, D&H Distributing and the 8 other largest private companies in Pennsylvania, according to Forbes
For the second year in a row, Lower Paxton Township-based D&H Distributing was ranked in the top 100 of Forbes’ List of “America’s Largest Private Companies”. The company brought in $5.4 billion last year and is the 94th largest private company in the U.S., according to Forbes. The company fell 10 spots in the ranking from the previous year’s list but actually brought in more money than last year’s $5.1 billion.
On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet. The number of state...
Rarely seen ‘snownado’ recorded whirling across Idaho highway
A rare weather phenomenon known as a “snowado” was seen spinning across a frigid mountain highway in Idaho. It appeared Wednesday, Dec. 21, on U.S. 30 over Fish Creek Summit, and an Idaho Department of Transportation employee happened to be recording stock footage at the time. The summit is about 275 miles southeast of Boise.
Pa. driver killed on Christmas after hitting tree
A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree.
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
After delay, Pennsylvania certifies November election results
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday. An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all...
Student aid; governor’s year; NFL roundup: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. High: 38; Low: 24. Partly cloudy. More homelessness: Those in the Harrisburg area who assist the homeless population are pointing to indicators that the problem is growing, driven in part by a tight housing market that makes it easier to fall into homelessness and harder to get out.
