This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Pennsylvania’s ‘most spoiled’ dog breed is this, study says
Everyone gets a little something special during the holidays, even, of course, dogs. But some people tend to get even more extra for their four-legged friends than others. And Pennsylvania tends to spoil one dog breed the most. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvania’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top...
Pennsylvania police chase car for 3 miles, find 10-year-old behind wheel | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania’s favorite candy is beloved year-round | Today in Pa.
These historic Pennsylvania spots are the latest to get their own markers | Today in Pa.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week
One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season. Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
Sheetz, Wawa, D&H Distributing and the 8 other largest private companies in Pennsylvania, according to Forbes
For the second year in a row, Lower Paxton Township-based D&H Distributing was ranked in the top 100 of Forbes’ List of “America’s Largest Private Companies”. The company brought in $5.4 billion last year and is the 94th largest private company in the U.S., according to Forbes. The company fell 10 spots in the ranking from the previous year’s list but actually brought in more money than last year’s $5.1 billion.
Mystery winner of $1.65 million lottery ticket running out of time to claim cash
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — There's a lottery ticket out there worth about $1.65 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.The winning ticket was sold at a store in North Apollo, Armstrong County. The problem is that the winner has yet to step forward, and they only have a few more weeks to claim it. On Dec. 17, 2021, someone walked into the BP Fueland along River Road and walked out with a slip of paper worth a fortune. The winning numbers are 08-12-18-31-35. Since the winning numbers popped up, no one has shown up to claim their fortune. Employees have been asking...
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in Pennsylvania
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring ghost towns is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Pennsylvania with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
