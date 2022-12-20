ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lions lead wire-to-wire in win over Southern

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team scored the game’s first five points and never looked back, getting a season-best scoring day from Roger McFarlane as the Lions pulled away from Southern in the second half to knock off the Jaguars 80-62 Wednesday night at the University Center.
Michael Pratt stays right where he belongs at Tulane

Why in the world would Michael Pratt leave Tulane?. As the internet speculation ramped up in the last week that the Green Wave starting quarterback was considering a departure (remember, if it is on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, it must be true), I wondered and then guessed that Pratt would still be wearing Olive, Blue and Green.
Southeastern adds 19 football signees for 2023

HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced Wednesday the addition of 19 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors with the Lions beginning with the 2023 season. The 2023 signing class includes two junior college addition among the newest signees. Of...
Privateers women drop tough OT game at Hofstra

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-8) forced 38 turnovers but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Hofstra Pride (6-5) in a 64-60 overtime loss at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Wednesday. Down for most of the contest, the Privateers battled relentlessly....
