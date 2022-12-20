Read full article on original website
Western Kentucky too much for South Alabama in R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
NEW ORLEANS – Western Kentucky University scored on the game’s first two possessions and never looked back in a 44-23 victory over the University of South Alabama in the 22nd annual R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Wednesday night at the Caesars Superdome. The Hilltoppers (9-5) rolled up 677...
Lions lead wire-to-wire in win over Southern
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team scored the game’s first five points and never looked back, getting a season-best scoring day from Roger McFarlane as the Lions pulled away from Southern in the second half to knock off the Jaguars 80-62 Wednesday night at the University Center.
Tulane closes out non-conference play with 84-63 win wver Mississippi Valley State
NEW ORLEANS – Jalen Cook finishes just shy of a career high in scoring 27 points in Tulane’s 84-63 win Wednesday night over Mississippi Valley State at Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave will finish non-conference play with a 7-4 record, besting their non-conference record of 3-6 in the 2021 season.
Johnson and Jackson score double-figures in hard-fought UNO loss at #1 Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Jordan Johnson and Tyson Jackson hit double figures for New Orleans men’s basketball (3-8) in a hard-fought loss to undefeated No. 1 Purdue 74-53 at Mackey Arena Wednesday night to conclude its nonconference slate. Johnson led New Orleans with 17 points and four assists...
Michael Pratt stays right where he belongs at Tulane
Why in the world would Michael Pratt leave Tulane?. As the internet speculation ramped up in the last week that the Green Wave starting quarterback was considering a departure (remember, if it is on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, it must be true), I wondered and then guessed that Pratt would still be wearing Olive, Blue and Green.
Southeastern adds 19 football signees for 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced Wednesday the addition of 19 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors with the Lions beginning with the 2023 season. The 2023 signing class includes two junior college addition among the newest signees. Of...
Privateers women drop tough OT game at Hofstra
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-8) forced 38 turnovers but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Hofstra Pride (6-5) in a 64-60 overtime loss at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Wednesday. Down for most of the contest, the Privateers battled relentlessly....
Crescent City Sports to live stream semis, finals of Country Day Basketball Classic
NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports begins its live streaming winter sports coverage Thursday and Friday with the semifinals and championship round of the annual Country Day Basketball Classic from old Metairie. Each day’s coverage begins just prior to the 6:30 p.m. tipoff. CCS’ Ken Trahan will provide the...
