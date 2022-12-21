Former North Carolina town official sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement, identity theft

Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge
Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
Hamlet Police find pot, pistol in traffic stop
HAMLET — Police reportedly seized more than a pound of pot following a traffic stop last week. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers conducted the stop after observing an unspecified violation on Dec. 22. Officers reportedly smelled marijuana from the vehicle and the driver, 21-year-old Adrian Franco-Uriostigui, allegedly...
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
Sheriff’s office investigating gunshot wound death
MAXTON — On Dec. 22 at about 12:43 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 70 block of Core
Robeson County man, 43, reported missing
Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to change Shawn McMillian‘s age to 43 ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a missing 43-year-old man. Shawn McMillian of Maxton was last seen driving a gray 2021 RAV4 Toyota, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is 6 feet tall and weighs […]
cbs17
Driver killed after striking vehicle driven by off-duty deputy in Cumberland County, troopers say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that closed a portion of U.S. 13 in both directions in Cumberland County around 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The Highway Patrol said initial indications are that the “at fault” driver was heading west on U.S....
Up and Coming Weekly
Retiring Cumberland County manager looks back on successes, challenges of 32-year career
If you happened to be at the Cumberland County Courthouse last month, it was hard to miss the news that Nov. 30 was Amy H. Cannon Day. On every floor, a huge poster display in the area of the elevators thanked Cannon for 32 years of service. The Cumberland County...
cbs17
New Anti-Semitic sign seen in Moore County Christmas Day, 1 week after first sign spotted
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One week after an anti-Semitic sign was spotted in Moore County, the sheriff’s office is investigating another anti-Semitic sign found over a bridge on Christmas Day. On Dec. 18, CBS 17 previously reported a large sign with anti-Semitic symbols was found hanging over a...
cbs17
2 NC men break into home, stolen van found in Wayne County: sheriff
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. Deputies responded to a call Christmas Eve about larceny at a home on Alphonso Waters Road...
cbs17
Have you seen this person? Cumberland County sheriff seeks to question man with information on homicide
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help detectives locate a suspect that may have information regarding a homicide. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton in reference to a shooting.
Scammers continue to dupe people out of money using Wake Co. Sheriff Major's name 7 years later
One woman was tricked into sending the scammers $900.00.
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
WRAL
Inmate found dead in Harnett County Detention Center
cbs17
Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
cbs17
20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
cbs17
Woman seriously injured at Raleigh hotel; man taken into custody, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was seriously injured at an extended stay hotel in Raleigh Christmas night, police said. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America. “An adult female has been transported to...
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged in robbery investigated by Cumberland deputy who was killed
A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with the robbery that a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was investigating when he was struck by a vehicle and killed, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Antonio Craig Bradley, 39, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 18 in the robbery at...
Community complaints lead to the arrest of two
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past few months alleging that controlled substances are being sold and delivered in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit served active arrest...
