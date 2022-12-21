ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

Former North Carolina town official sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement, identity theft

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 6 days ago
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge

Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
WILSON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet Police find pot, pistol in traffic stop

HAMLET — Police reportedly seized more than a pound of pot following a traffic stop last week. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers conducted the stop after observing an unspecified violation on Dec. 22. Officers reportedly smelled marijuana from the vehicle and the driver, 21-year-old Adrian Franco-Uriostigui, allegedly...
HAMLET, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County man, 43, reported missing

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to change Shawn McMillian‘s age to 43 ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a missing 43-year-old man. Shawn McMillian of Maxton was last seen driving a gray 2021 RAV4 Toyota, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is 6 feet tall and weighs […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Inmate found dead in Harnett County Detention Center

An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Community complaints lead to the arrest of two

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past few months alleging that controlled substances are being sold and delivered in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit served active arrest...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

