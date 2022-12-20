ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal’s new PM

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The leader of former communist rebels became Nepal’s new prime minister Sunday with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties. The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal...
Jan. 6th final report released

The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol. The committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, writes that Trump "lit that...

