MINNEAPOLIS — Facing imminent eviction from the tent city they call home, residents are asking Minneapolis leaders for more time to get their things together. Last week, city staff notified residents of the "Quarry Camp" they have until Wednesday, Dec. 28 to vacate the strip of city land they currently occupy. The camp sprung up two years ago on the edge of The Quarry shopping district in northeast Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO