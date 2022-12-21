ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An innovative depression treatment you may not know about

MINNETONKA, Minnesota — "It's kind of like the best new treatment for depression that nobody knows about," said Dr. John Luehr, a psychiatrist at Sonder Behavioral Health and Wellness in Minnetonka. Dr. Luehr is referring to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a type of treatment typically used when other approaches...
Doctor warns to look for signs of 'holiday heart'

MINNEAPOLIS — While you're celebrating the holidays, don't forget about your heart health. More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association. "Holiday heart is often what we call it," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, a preventative cardiologist...
Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
Southwest flight cancellations at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of travelers remain in limbo days after Christmas as flight cancellations and delays continue to plague cities across the country. Southwest Airlines is reporting a majority of those flight disruptions and canceled more than 60% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The airline has said...
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
Wendy's House of Soul leaving Harrison neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — Since 2019, Wendy's House of Soul on Glenwood Avenue in north Minneapolis has served one-of-a-kind meals made from the soul, and as a place for community conversations. Even through tragedy and tough times, she's welcomed the community into her store. "The Harrison neighborhood has been amazing," said...
Firefighter hospitalized battling Saturday morning fire

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling through a hole while battling a fire early Saturday morning. A person rescued from the fire was also hospitalized. In a series of tweets, the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a 2...
Homeless camp residents ask city for more time

MINNEAPOLIS — Facing imminent eviction from the tent city they call home, residents are asking Minneapolis leaders for more time to get their things together. Last week, city staff notified residents of the "Quarry Camp" they have until Wednesday, Dec. 28 to vacate the strip of city land they currently occupy. The camp sprung up two years ago on the edge of The Quarry shopping district in northeast Minneapolis.
Former Princeton teacher pleads guilty to assault

PRINCETON, Minnesota — A former teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree assault after video surveillance showed her throwing a hockey stick and hitting a student in the mouth earlier this year, according to court records. Kimberly Neubauer was charged back in July in connection to the incident on March...
Twin Cities families celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa festivities

MINNEAPOLIS — Kwanzaa is a time of family and celebration, and for some in the Twin Cities, it's about coming together to honor traditions. "During the first day of Kwanzaa, we light the first and only black candle, and the black candle stands for the unity of the people," said Titilayo Bediako, founder and executive director of We Win Institute.
1 dead in shooting inside Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An altercation between two groups led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America on Friday night, according to Bloomington Police. Police said an unrelated bystander was also hit by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured. Police...
