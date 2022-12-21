Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
Related
An innovative depression treatment you may not know about
MINNETONKA, Minnesota — "It's kind of like the best new treatment for depression that nobody knows about," said Dr. John Luehr, a psychiatrist at Sonder Behavioral Health and Wellness in Minnetonka. Dr. Luehr is referring to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a type of treatment typically used when other approaches...
Doctor warns to look for signs of 'holiday heart'
MINNEAPOLIS — While you're celebrating the holidays, don't forget about your heart health. More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association. "Holiday heart is often what we call it," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, a preventative cardiologist...
Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
New Year's gnome search launching in January in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — You know the saying: There's "gnome" place like Minnesota in the winter. Well, maybe that's not exactly what people say. But this January, St. Louis Park is launching a city-wide scavenger hunt that'll get you outside all month long. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, the...
Twin Cities Salvation Army nearly $2 million behind on fundraising goal
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — As its $1 million donation matching campaign continues, the Twin Cities Salvation Army says the organization is "significantly behind" its Christmas fundraising goal for 2022. According to the Salvation Army, money raised during the year-end Christmas campaign amounts to more than 60% of the group's annual...
Southwest flight cancellations at MSP Airport
MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of travelers remain in limbo days after Christmas as flight cancellations and delays continue to plague cities across the country. Southwest Airlines is reporting a majority of those flight disruptions and canceled more than 60% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The airline has said...
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Wendy's House of Soul leaving Harrison neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — Since 2019, Wendy's House of Soul on Glenwood Avenue in north Minneapolis has served one-of-a-kind meals made from the soul, and as a place for community conversations. Even through tragedy and tough times, she's welcomed the community into her store. "The Harrison neighborhood has been amazing," said...
Firefighter hospitalized battling Saturday morning fire
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling through a hole while battling a fire early Saturday morning. A person rescued from the fire was also hospitalized. In a series of tweets, the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a 2...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
Homeless camp residents ask city for more time
MINNEAPOLIS — Facing imminent eviction from the tent city they call home, residents are asking Minneapolis leaders for more time to get their things together. Last week, city staff notified residents of the "Quarry Camp" they have until Wednesday, Dec. 28 to vacate the strip of city land they currently occupy. The camp sprung up two years ago on the edge of The Quarry shopping district in northeast Minneapolis.
'We're heartbroken' | Loved ones spent Christmas Day searching for George Musser
STILLWATER, Minn. — On a day when many families celebrated Christmas, a small group gathered outside the Freighthouse in downtown Stillwater to search for missing 20-year-old George Musser. George's cousin Emily Dalbec organized the Christmas morning search, which involved more than 100 people from the community, family and friends.
State's largest shelter for those experiencing homelessness responds to federal plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after the Biden-Harris Administration announced a plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025, Minnesota’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness said they'd welcome the focused effort. But Grace Rieck, the director of shelter operations at People Serving People also acknowledged the plan may be a...
Hennepin County shelters over capacity as winter weather persists
MINNEAPOLIS — The winter trifecta hit hard this week with snow, heavy winds and subzero temps. "I mean we are hearing on the news and we're hearing from folks all over the place that we shouldn't be going outside if we don't need to be," said Emily Bastian, Vice President of Homelessness with Avivo Village.
Hennepin County outlines plans for people experiencing homelessness in bitter cold
MINNEAPOLIS — The subzero temperatures are dangerous, especially for people who don't have permanent housing. According to Hennepin County, around 1,600 people are currently using shelters in our community. "I believe that homelessness is unacceptable and that we can do something about it," said David Hewitt, the county's Housing...
Former Princeton teacher pleads guilty to assault
PRINCETON, Minnesota — A former teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree assault after video surveillance showed her throwing a hockey stick and hitting a student in the mouth earlier this year, according to court records. Kimberly Neubauer was charged back in July in connection to the incident on March...
Twin Cities families celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa festivities
MINNEAPOLIS — Kwanzaa is a time of family and celebration, and for some in the Twin Cities, it's about coming together to honor traditions. "During the first day of Kwanzaa, we light the first and only black candle, and the black candle stands for the unity of the people," said Titilayo Bediako, founder and executive director of We Win Institute.
1 dead in shooting inside Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An altercation between two groups led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America on Friday night, according to Bloomington Police. Police said an unrelated bystander was also hit by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured. Police...
Looking for a reason to be outside in the 'warmth' this week? Here are some winter activities you can check out
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — If you're looking for something fun to do outside in this warm weather, you have plenty of options. Managers at Buck Hill say the warm weather is a welcomed change of pace after the bitterly cold temps last week. “Last week’s cold front was a little...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0