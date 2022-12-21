ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Eastern North Carolina man wins big on scratch-off ticket purchased on grocery run: ‘I was so excited I didn’t even get my sides’

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Craven County man snagged a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket. At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, December 11, Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern decided he needed some sides for a game day meal, so he went to a grocery store to pick up the food. While there, he bought a scratch-off ticket and scored a $100,000 lottery prize.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecharlotteweekly.com

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge

Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

These NC counties have the longest life expectancies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gas prices continue to fall in North Carolina, ‘still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon’

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88 per gallon Monday, December 26, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 35.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
WILLIAMSTON, NC

