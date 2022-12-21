Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88 per gallon Monday, December 26, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 35.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO