Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsRoanoke Rapids, NC
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedStill UnsolvedScotland Neck, NC
Taxpayers foot the bill for this illegal "shot house with rooms for rent.Hot NewsSouth Weldon, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man scores Cash 5 jackpot with numbers inspired by son, ‘totally shocked’ by win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a lucky Cash 5 jackpot win by a Wilson County man. Joseph Gardner Jr., of Wilson, uses inspiration from his son to pick his lucky numbers – and it paid off when a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $120,000 jackpot. “I’ve...
Mass. Lottery unveils new $50 scratch ticket that offers solid odds of winning
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Lottery on Tuesday unveiled a new $50 scratch ticket that will offer players a chance to win more than $1 billion in total prizes. The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket includes three top prizes of $25 million -- the largest instant win prize in Massachusetts history, according to the Lottery.
North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dozens of stores across North Carolina assessed fines for price scanning errors
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties due to excessive price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man wins big on scratch-off ticket purchased on grocery run: ‘I was so excited I didn’t even get my sides’
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Craven County man snagged a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket. At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, December 11, Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern decided he needed some sides for a game day meal, so he went to a grocery store to pick up the food. While there, he bought a scratch-off ticket and scored a $100,000 lottery prize.
North Carolina’s Work First Program for households: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
North Carolina boy injured in shooting gets new eye for Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Nine-year-old J.D. Jackson didn’t just ask for toys for Christmas this year. Instead, his holiday wish was for something far more important: “Most kids are asking for toys. He’s asking for an eye,” said his mother, Mary Jackson. J.D., 9, lost his left eye in a shooting on Aug. 19: He […]
Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
thecharlotteweekly.com
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1
(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in North Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'
(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive...
North Carolina Lottery Winner's Wife 'Started Shaking' After Major Win
"I told her, 'Don't freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,'" he joked.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge
Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
cbs17
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gas prices continue to fall in North Carolina, ‘still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon’
Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88 per gallon Monday, December 26, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 35.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
Nursing home deaths, road rage and stolen gas among FOX8’s top 10 most-watched videos of 2022
(WGHP) — Here are the Top 10 most-watched videos on MyFOX8.com for 2022. Do you remember any of them? 1 – Welfare check leads to investigation into staffing shortage at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center 2 – Apparent road rage incident caught on camera on I-73 in Guilford County 3 – Uber driver who spent five […]
WITN
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
